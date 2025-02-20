Welsh NHS waiting lists drop but targets not met

The waiting list for planned treatments in the Welsh NHS has dropped by almost 2,000, the latest figures show.

Data from December reveals there were 800,395 open “patient pathways” – treatments waiting to be completed – at the end of last year, down from 802,268 in November – a 0.2% decrease.

The figure is the lowest since August 2024 but remains one of the highest months on record.

However, the number of pathways waiting longer than 36 weeks increased to just under 284,600 – the highest figure on record.

While there was a drop in those waiting longer than two years, the Welsh government’s plan to eliminate them was also not met – almost two years after the target of March 2023.

Multiple treatments

There were about 616,500 individuals on the waiting list, with some requiring multiple treatments.

While Welsh government ministers have said the drop in treatment waits is “positive”, opposition groups have said the public will take “little solace” in it.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “I’m pleased to see positive progress in reducing long waiting times and the size of the waiting list.

“There is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do. But this set of data shows the NHS plans to increase capacity and work to reduce the longest waiting times are starting to have an impact.”

He insisted that it was just the start and he expects to see further progress in future months.

‘Downturn’

Andrew RT Davies, South Wales Central MS and former leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “People in Wales will take little solace in this downturn in patient pathways.

“After months and months of Labour’s NHS waiting lists reaching record highs, a small decrease is the first step in an incredibly long journey, and I have serious doubts that Labour have the focus to keep us on this path.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor, the Plaid Cymru spokesperson on health, said: “Today’s numbers may seem positive, but it has taken far too long.

“We have seen signs of waiting lists coming down previously, only for Labour to preside over months of lengthening waits.

“Given this government’s track record, the people of Wales will be rightfully sceptical of their ability to keep waiting lists down on a permanent basis.”

