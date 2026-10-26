Welsh nuclear power project welcomes first group of apprentices

Nation.Cymru Staff

Ten local apprentices have begun training for careers in the nuclear industry as work gets underway on plans for a new power station on Ynys Môn.

The first cohort of Rolls-Royce SMR apprentices based on the island, close to the future Gwyndod station, have begun building the skills needed to deliver the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme.

The apprentices joined the Rolls-Royce SMR Safety and Regulatory Affairs team at what the company called “a pivotal time”, as it begins delivering three units at the Gwyndod site, under a contract signed with Great British Energy – Nuclear earlier this year.

Based at Coleg Menai in Llangefni, the apprentices will receive specialist training before going on to support safety and regulatory work, as well as playing a role in delivering the projects, across the nuclear programme.

Leading some of the new cohort is Tommy Evans, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Internal Hazards Engineer and a former apprentice on the Horizon Wylfa Newydd project.

“Having started my own journey as an apprentice locally, I know firsthand how vital real opportunities are for this region,” Tommy said.

“Developing talent right here on Ynys Môn gives these ambitious individuals a direct path into lifelong, highly skilled careers. By gaining hands-on experience in nuclear safety, risk management, and regulatory approval, they will directly support our wider clean-energy plans while keeping North Wales at the heart of the new nuclear era.”

Backed by a Level 3 Engineering Qualification, the apprentices will complete 12 months of full-time study in Llangefni before applying their learning through hands-on experience across the SMR programme.

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said: “Welcoming this first cohort of Rolls-Royce SMR apprentices to Coleg Menai is an exciting milestone for Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and a clear sign of the Grŵp’s readiness to ensure that an appropriately skilled and qualified workforce is available locally to meet the demand and to support the successful development of Gwyndod.

“By combining world-class technical education in Llangefni with hands-on experience on the SMR programme, we are giving local young people a direct pathway into high-skilled careers right on their doorstep.

“Helping our local communities gain the expertise needed to power major projects like Gwyndod is at the heart of our approach, and we look forward to supporting these apprentices as they begin their journey.”

Cameron joined after completing his first year of A-Levels and is following in family footsteps as his father already works at the Wylfa site.

Cameron said: “It’s a really great opportunity and I’m excited to see what the project brings to the island. Being able to follow in my Dad’s footsteps and be part of this opportunity is amazing.”

Katie, previously a Leisure Manager in Llanrwst, sees the scheme as a fresh start. “We don’t get many opportunities like this around here,” Katie explained. “So it’s good that they’ve brought something new to the island and given local young people lots of opportunities. This is a new course for me and it’s going to be a very interesting and exciting journey.”

Tara, who progressed from a Level 3 Construction course at Coleg Menai, noted: “I really enjoyed doing health and safety in my previous course and wanted to apply it in a future career. I’m looking forward to working in the nuclear industry here as it’s local to me.”

Euros, who also joined from Coleg Menai, highlighted the industry access, saying: “It was an opportunity to work for such a big company, get a wage whilst learning, gain new skills, and get into the industry. It’s a really great place to start right here on my doorstep.”

Gwenno, joining straight from A-Levels, added: “I was drawn to it because of the new plan for Wylfa. I’m looking forward to gaining new skills and starting this journey which is putting North Wales at the centre of the clean energy transition.”

The new cohort brings the total number of Rolls-Royce SMR apprentices working on the project across the UK to 51, with more than 300 expected to be employed over its lifetime.

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