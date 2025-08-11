‘Welsh’ nudist advert praised by TV audiences

A TV advert for life insurance that features two elderly Welsh nudists has got audiences giggling.

In the SunLife life insurance commercial, a young couple returns home to find that their parents have taken up a naturist lifestyle.

‘We’re covered by SunLife’s guaranteed over 50 plan,’ the father explains. His daughter replies, ’Well you don’t look covered.’

The advert, directed by Freddy Mandy for marketing agency TBWA/London was first uploaded to SunLife’s YouTube channel in March 2025 and has since gained over 21,000 views.

Audiences have praised its hilarious premise, with one commenter writing: “This has to be one of the best ads I’ve seen in years, whoever thought it up, well done, I laugh every time I catch it, it’s just brilliant.”

Not everyone is too impressed, however, with a less-than-pleased viewer adding: “It’s disgusting, I’ve been with sun life for years, won’t be anymore, put me off my dinner.”

The advertising campaign also includes two more stories, a mum becoming a jiu-jitsu master and a dad with an extreme passion for wood carving, and marks what Creative Salon called ‘a bold departure from the kind of traditional, product-focused messaging that has become commonplace in the market’.

The advert for end-of-life planning and SunLife’s guaranteed cash payout, which the daughter quickly adds she will be using for counselling, runs with the tagline ‘A little confidence goes a long way.’

Ending on a high, the commercial closes with the daughter noticing that her parents have also roped ‘Fluffy’ the dog into their new lifestyle, shaving off most of his fur.

Why the ad’s producers chose to make the featured family Welsh is unclear, as well as whether the accents are genuine. One viewer, Meg from Bridgend, told Nation.Cymru: “They’re the worst I’ve heard since How Green Was My Valley.”

