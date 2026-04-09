Welsh Olympian urges runners to join 10k supporting cancer research

A Welsh olympian has called for people to take part in a 10k race to help make a difference in support of Cancer Research Wales.

With places to support the charity filling up fast, record-breaking runner Jamie Baulch has thrown his support behind Cancer Research Wales, encouraging people to sign-up before entries close on April 19.

Open to all abilities, Jamie said The Barry 10k isn’t just another race, but “a chance to come together with every mile helping to fund world class cancer research right here in Wales.”

“It’s going to be an amazing experience. Just the thought of it brings back such fond memories of race days for me,” he added.

The Barry 10k takes place on May 17 and is renowned for its varied route. Sign-ups to take part in the race as part of Cancer Research Wales’ Cymru United Team closes within a matter of days.

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales said: “We are so pleased to have Jamie Baulch support Cancer Research Wales in the run up to the Barry 10k.

“Events like this are vital to raise funds for our charity so we can support the incredible cancer research that is taking place right here, on our doorstep.

“As a charity we have invested over £41.68 million in pioneering cancer research projects in Wales over the last 60 years, and by joining Team Cymru United for the Barry Island 10k, you can be part of ensuring that this valuable work continues to happen.”

Cancer Research Wales is the independent Welsh cancer research charity, which currently has over £8.85 million invested in 52 live research projects across Wales, including six clinical trials, that are researching quicker diagnosis and better and kinder treatments for cancer.

For a £10 sign-up fee, runners can join Team Cymru United in the fight against cancer. Once signed up, you will be given a bespoke fundraising pack, access to race training support, and a Cancer Research Wales branded t-shirt.

For more information and to sign up for the Barry 10k with Cancer Research, click here.