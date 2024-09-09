Welsh Olympic and Paralympic stars to be celebrated at the Senedd

Welsh athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic games will be given a hero’s welcome home at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Thursday, 26 September, with an opportunity for people to come along and celebrate their success.

The event, held on the steps of the Welsh Parliament, will be attended by some of the big sporting stars of the summer.

Welsh Olympians

Gymnastics star Ruby Evans, the first Welsh gymnast to compete at the Olympics since 1996, Cardiff born hockey player Sarah Jones, and Matt Aldridge, who won an Olympic bronze medal in rowing will be among the many Olympians attending the Senedd event.

Paralympic hero Matt Bush, who won gold in the men’s taekwondo K44 +80kg event and Paul Karabardak, bronze medalist in the men’s doubles MD14 event, will be some of the Paralympic medalists in attendance.

The Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones MS, and the First Minister, Eluned Morgan MS, will welcome the athletes to the home of Welsh democracy with the event also featuring performances by the Cardiff Performing Arts Academy and the eclectic Wonderbrass.

The public are invited to join the celebrations outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay from 17:30 where athletes and coaches will take part in a public Q&A hosted by presenter Jason Mohammad before a rendition of the national anthem to end proceedings on a high.

Elin Jones MS, Llywydd of the Senedd, said: “It’s a privilege to welcome the athletes and coaches to the Senedd to show our appreciation for their fantastic sporting efforts.

“The incredible performances in Paris make us all proud to be Welsh and I’m sure a lot of people will want to join us at the Senedd later this month to celebrate their achievements.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “This summer’s Olympics and Paralympics have again provided a platform for Welsh sportspeople to shine on the biggest stage.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming our athletes, who did so well in Paris, back to Wales for a fitting tribute following their heroic performances!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

