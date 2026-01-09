Welsh opera legend calls for nominations for the Wales Care Awards

Opera legend Bryn Terfel has issued a rallying call for entries to find unsung social care heroes in Wales.

The search is now underway for nominations for the 2026 Wales Care Awards which shine a spotlight on the remarkable staff working in care homes and home-care services across the country.

This year’s glittering event will take place Holland House Hotel, Cardiff, on Friday, October 16.

Among the accolades is the Sir Bryn Terfel Foundation Award, celebrating outstanding work in bringing the arts into social care settings.

Sir Bryn, a long-time supporter of the event, is urging colleagues, managers and families to put names forward – not only for the award carrying his name but for every category, recognising excellence across the profession.

Also up for grabs are honours for frontline care practitioners, nurses, chefs, dementia specialists and those championing fulfilled lives, alongside awards for outstanding service in the sector.

None of the finalists will go away empty handed because, a bit like the Olympics, they will win gold, silver or bronze awards.

Sir Bryn said: “Every day, social care staff go above and beyond, often without the recognition that they richly deserve. Supporting the Wales Care Awards is my way of helping to shine a light on their incredible work.

“These people are the backbone of our communities. Families rely on their compassion and skill, and it is only right that we celebrate the difference they make to people’s lives across Wales.

“I’m especially proud that the arts have a dedicated category. Creative activities bring comfort, joy and dignity to those receiving care and it’s wonderful to honour the people who make that happen.

“I’d urge colleagues, relatives and managers to take a moment to think about someone who deserves recognition. A nomination can mean the world to those who give so much.”

The awards were founded by Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales, to recognise the “fantastic work” of front line staff and promote excellence in the social care sector.

Mr Kreft said: “The Wales Care Awards are all about saying thank you to the people who keep the social care network going. If you know somebody who consistently goes the extra mile, this is your chance to make sure they get the credit they deserve.

“Whether it’s a brilliant nurse, a dedicated chef or a anybody who never fails to deliver, please put their names forward. The process is simple and the impact is huge.

“The awards night is a rare opportunity for staff to come together, share ideas and enjoy an evening that’s entirely about them. It’s a celebration of the sector at its very best.

“If we don’t properly value the people who care for others, we cannot hope to provide the high quality care our communities need. Raising the profile of the workforce is essential and these awards play a big part in that.

“We’re looking forward to another uplifting night where the remarkable women and men of social care can enjoy their moment in the spotlight.”

The closing date for all nominations is 31 January 2026. For more details about the categories and to make a nomination for the 2026 Wales Care Awards, visit the website.