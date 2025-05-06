Welsh organisations to fly European flag on VE Day

Organisations across Wales, including the Welsh Government and county councils, are flying the Council of Europe flag this week for the double celebration of VE Day (May 8) and Europe Day (May 9).

This follows a ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign by Wales for Europe in which it contacted all local authorities across Wales.

Britain is a founder member of the Council of Europe. The organisation was inspired by the aftermath of World War II to promote peace, unity and democratic values across Europe and to prevent future conflicts.

Churchill, the British wartime Prime Minister, was one of the founding fathers, and the organisation now has over 40 member countries. Russia was a member, but has been expelled.

‘Terrible loss’

The Council of Europe is separate from the EU, although the two bodies share the same blue flag with gold stars. Both organisations also share a declared commitment to peace and international cooperation.

“These two elements are needed now every bit as much as they were in 1949 when the Treaty of London established the Council of Europe”, said Dr Charles Smith, Chair of Wales for Europe.

Dr Smith continued: “The terrible loss of innocent lives in Ukraine, Palestine and other parts of the world demonstrate the importance of participation in international institutions.

“The isolationist, self-centred politics of some of our so-called political leaders is the exact opposite of what is needed in the 21st Century. They make us poorer in terms of trade and economics, and weaker in terms of world peace and basic humanity.”

Distance

Gareth Wyn Roberts, Secretary of Wales for Europe said: “This week some politicians will be saying “Lest we forget”, and in their next breath will advocate leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, which is an institution of the Council of Europe.

“If people catch sight of a blue and gold flag this week, they might reflect that this is no time to distance ourselves even further from European culture and values.

“Now is a good time for Wales and the UK to work far more closely with their nearest neighbours, for whom the blue and gold flag is a symbol of peace, justice and the rule of law.”

