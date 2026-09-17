Welsh outdoor media specialist lands exclusive airport deal as passenger numbers soar

Nation Cymru staff

Leading outdoor advertising specialist Route Media has landed a major new deal to become Cardiff Airport’s exclusive advertising partner.

The agreement sees Route Media take on management of advertising across the Airport’s entire estate, creating new opportunities for brands to reach the growing numbers of leisure and business passengers travelling to and from Wales.

The appointment marks a new chapter in a long-standing relationship between the two businesses and comes during a period of expansion for both.

Route Media, based in Cardiff – providing advertising opportunities across Wales and Northern Ireland – has been growing its portfolio of digital and traditional locations, connecting brands with audiences in city centres, on key commuter routes and at major transport locations, while the Airport has been posting some of its strongest passenger figures in years.

More than one million travelled through Cardiff Airport in the latest rolling 12-month period, taking numbers to their highest level since before the pandemic.

According to Civil Aviation Authority data, the Airport was also the UK’s second-fastest growing airport in the first quarter of 2026, recording a 24% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers.

With more than 35 direct destinations – including WestJet’s new service to Toronto and twice-daily KLM flights to Amsterdam, connecting passengers to more than 160 onward destinations worldwide – Cardiff Airport represents a significant addition to Route Media’s growing Out of Home (OOH) network, and strengthens the company’s presence in the Welsh capital.

Dean Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Route Media, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Cardiff Airport. There’s a lot of history between Route and the Airport, so returning as their exclusive advertising partner feels like a really exciting next chapter for both businesses.

“Airports are brilliant environments for Out of Home. You have significant passenger volumes, longer dwell times and people moving through different stages of their journey, giving brands multiple opportunities to be seen.

“What makes Cardiff Airport particularly exciting is the variety of audiences brands can reach. Whether you want to speak to holidaymakers, families, business travellers or people arriving into Wales, there’s a real opportunity to create high-impact campaigns in an environment where people have the time to notice them.

“Route is back, and we’re looking forward to showing advertisers what’s possible.”

Sian James, Head of Marketing, Communications and Engagement at Cardiff Airport, added: “We’re really pleased to be working with Route Media again and to build on the strong relationship we’ve developed over a number of years.

“With passenger numbers continuing to grow, we want to make sure our advertising estate reflects the ambition we have for the Airport. There is a real opportunity to create a stronger, more engaging environment for passengers while giving brands a high-quality platform to connect with people travelling to and from Wales.

“Route understands both the Airport and the Welsh market, and we’re looking forward to working together to develop the estate, attract great brands and make much more of the commercial opportunity it presents.”

Established in 2018, Route Media has built a growing network of OOH advertising sites across Wales, and the Cardiff Airport partnership is its most significant transport-sector appointment to date. The deal lands against a positive backdrop for UK aviation more broadly, with more than 302 million passenger journeys recorded across UK airports in 2025.

For advertising opportunities at Cardiff Airport and across Route Media’s wider network, email [email protected], call 02922 338813 or visit www.routemedia.co.uk.

Follow Route Media on LinkedIn and social media using #RightRoute.

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