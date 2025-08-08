Welsh Paralympic legend calls for bold action from next Welsh Government to get more girls into sport

Welsh Paralympic legend Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has called for bold action from the next Welsh Government to get more girls into sport and physical activity from a young age.

The television presenter and Chair of Sport Wales has recommended that the next Cardiff Bay administration should adopt several new policies.

These include increasing funding for sport in Wales so that it is comparable with similar countries and for Wales to have a completely new approach to young people’s engagement in physical activity during the school day.

Events

Baroness Grey-Thompson said: “We’re enjoying a massive summer of women’s sport with so many major events that are gripping the nation. There will be countless numbers of girls across Wales feeling inspired by new role models this summer, and that’s really exciting.

“Women’s sport is gaining more recognition, respect and momentum, with progress certainly being made in terms of exposure and visibility for women’s elite sport. But participation inequalities still exist.

“The simple fact is that fewer women and girls participate in sport than men and boys in Wales, and that has been the case forever.

“The gender gap begins in childhood, so it’s vital that we get more girls enjoying sport and physical activity from a young age and keep them coming back for more.

“At Sport Wales, we want this summer of women’s sport to be a watershed moment.

“In the run up to the Senedd elections next spring we are urging political parties in Wales to include policies in their manifestos which will help to level the playing field for women and girls as well as supporting other groups of people who are currently under-represented in sport.

“There’s a huge opportunity to ensure that not just women and girls, but the people of Wales as a whole are healthier and happier, simply by adequately funding sport to its full potential.”

Medals

The Paralympic champion from Cardiff was born with spina bifida which left her confined to a wheelchair from the age of seven.

She won 16 medals at the Paralympics including 11 golds during her sporting career before retiring in 2007.

The 54-year-old said any new sport policies shouldn’t just throw extra money at the problem.

She said: “It’s about using the funding wisely. We’re really enthused by the way our partners who deliver sport in Wales are working to break down the barriers that hold women and girls back and are creating sporting environments where everyone can thrive – whenever, wherever, however and for life. Increased investment would support even more of this work.”

Moving on to discuss Sport Wales’ plans for schools, the peeress said many boys are also not getting enough exercise.

Infrastructure

She said: “Kids need to be moving more and we must create a better infrastructure which allows that to happen.

“We’re developing an initiative to support schools in creating more opportunities for young people to be active throughout and around the school day, increasing skills and confidence in physical activity, and providing better connections with their local communities.

“This is particularly important for girls as our insight tells us that girls can lack the confidence to try new sports.

“The initiative would integrate sport and physical activity into young people’s daily routines, setting them up for a lifetime of healthy habits.”

Baroness Grey-Thompson added: “Having a fitter and healthier nation would also naturally create a bigger talent pool for nurturing elite success. If we want more success for our female athletes on the world stage, that begins with investment in grassroots opportunities.

“This summer of women’s sport has been amazing. Let’s build on this momentum and make lasting change.”

