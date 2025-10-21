Welsh parents urge others to take the first step this National Adoption Week

This National Adoption Week (20 to 26 October 2025), parents who have built their families through adoption are encouraging others to consider providing a stable, safe home to children in care in Wales.

As part of its ‘Now Is a Good Time’ campaign, the National Adoption Service for Wales has echoed the call, inspired by stories of the life-changing moment parents took the decision to begin the adoption process, and the personal recommendations that helped them get there.

Since the National Adoption Service was established more than ten years ago, adoption by same sex couples has risen to 22% in Wales, by single people to 10%, while the proportion of adopters from BAME or mixed ethnicity backgrounds has increased to 17%.

Determination

Lucie and her husband decided to make enquiries into adoption after first attempting a cycle of IVF which was unsuccessful.

“From a very young age I was a child who said they wanted to be a mum when they grew up,” Lucie said.

“Unfortunately, I have stage four endometriosis which has affected my fertility so for us adoption was how we were going to become a family.”

The couple made the final decision to adopt while caring for their niece and nephew during the summer holidays.

“We took them to the local paddling pool so they were playing around,” Lucie said. “We’d not long moved into our new house so I turned to my husband and said I think it’s time we adopted some kids.”

As part of the adoption process, Lucie’s sister wrote a letter of recommendation which became part of the formal assessment process and ultimately supported her journey to becoming a parent.

She wrote: “Lucie has always loved being around children. She is nurturing and caring with a gift for making children feel seen, safe and understood. Her journey to start a family has been difficult, her determination to become a parent makes me proud beyond words.”

Lucie and her husband expected a longer wait to be matched, but they were matched with a sibling group much sooner than expected. They’ve now been parents for three years.

“Life has changed a lot since becoming a mum,” Lucie said. “Everyday activities are very different but I wouldn’t change it.”

She added: “I don’t think there’s ever a perfect time to become a parent. If you’re willing to adopt a child or children as long as you’ve got the love in your heart and the space in your home then you’d definitely be the right person. Take that first step and don’t wait for tomorrow.”

Rhys and Guto, both 33, began their adoption journey in 2020 after 12 years together and five years of marriage. They are now the parents of a young boy.

“[Our son] is full of life, absolutely adorable and has changed our lives immeasurably [and is] always happy to help. He is our son, and he will forever be ours.”

Kerry and Louise considered adoption after deciding IVF “wasn’t right for us”. They got married in July 2023 and made their initial enquiry in October and found the process went smoothly for them.

“We think our little one is like a super child. We just think they’re brilliant.

“It’s been such a positive experience for us. Since we’ve adopted, we’ve actually had friends come and talk to us about the adoption process and they’ve gone on to put their enquiry in.”

Launched in November 2014, the National Adoption Service for Wales brought together local authority adoption services into a three-tier structure that includes partnerships with the Welsh voluntary adoption agencies, health and education services as well as others.

The services provide the adoption agency functions for children, recruit and assess adopters, offer counselling to birth parents and advice to adopted adults, as well as the provision of adoption support services.

Suzanne Griffiths, Director of National Adoption Service Wales, said: “National Adoption Week is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the joy created in so many Welsh families through adoption, and to appeal to anyone thinking about starting, or expanding their family for whatever reason, to consider it.

“Adoption gives so much to parents and to children and while it can at times be challenging, services are in place to support prospective adopters, and the families created, every step of the way on this life-changing journey.

“If you’re interested in starting your own adoption journey or just want to find out more about the process, you can contact one of our five regional adoption services or the Wales-wide independent Voluntary Adoption Agencies.”

National Adoption Week 2025 will take place from October 20 to 26. For more information, visit the National Adoption Service for Wales site here.