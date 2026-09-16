Welsh passion fruit sorbet named among world’s best food products

Mark Mansfield

A passion fruit sorbet made by a small Welsh producer has been named the best product from Wales at one of the world’s largest food and drink awards.

Fire and Ice, based in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, won the Golden Fork from Wales at the Great Taste 2026 awards for its small-batch Passion Fruit Sorbet.

The sorbet was selected from 199 Welsh products which received one, two or three stars in this year’s awards, which attracted more than 15,000 entries from producers around the world.

It had already been awarded the maximum three stars by Great Taste judges before going on to compete for the Golden Fork.

Only 306 products from this year’s entries received three stars, with the Fire and Ice sorbet going through three further rounds of judging before being chosen for the Welsh accolade.

Judges praised the sorbet for its texture and long-lasting flavour, saying it had an “excellent balance” of sweet and sour and a strong taste of real passion fruit.

They also highlighted its combination of a creamy texture and “sherbet-y zing”, saying its relatively modest appearance disguised a “smack of fabulous flavour”.

The judges described it as deeply fruity, tangy and natural-tasting and concluded it was a “highly accomplished product that is a delight to eat”.

Fire and Ice faced competition for the Welsh prize from two other three-star products.

A 100% grass-fed leg of Welsh lamb from Hindwell Farm Meats in Presteigne, Powys, was shortlisted alongside an enchilada paste produced by Kursat’s in Brecon.

The Golden Fork from Wales was among 17 Golden Fork awards presented at a ceremony at Battersea Arts Centre in London on Tuesday evening.

The event brought together food and drink producers from around the world following more than three months of judging.

More than 800 industry experts took part in the Great Taste judging process over 105 days, with sessions held in London, Dorset, Ireland and Italy.

The judging panels included chefs, critics, product developers, retailers, food writers and other specialists.

Products are presented to judges without their branding, packaging or other identifying features. Taste is the primary consideration, followed by appearance, aroma, texture and mouthfeel.

The overall Great Taste 2026 Supreme Champion was Wagyu Beef Ham produced by Entrepeñas of Spain.

For the first time, the Supreme Champion was chosen during a live judging session on the night, with the final panel including chefs and food writers Dhruv Baker, Ixta Belfrage, Marie Mitchell, Jose Pizarro, Nicola Waller, Regula Ysewijn and Jesse Jenkins.

‘Triumph’

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, which organises Great Taste, said: “It’s not at all easy to grab an award in Great Taste. 60% of products do not achieve any star-rating, and at just 2% of all entries, the 3-stars are rare as hen’s teeth.

“A Golden Fork is a triumph. Being crowned Supreme Champion is something else entirely and we are both hugely impressed and delighted for Entrepeñas.

“This year, Great Taste has moved the dial yet again in terms of quality, with outstanding products being celebrated from across the globe.”

Great Taste is now in its 33rd year and is run by the Guild of Fine Food, which also organises the World Cheese Awards.

Products awarded Great Taste stars are able to display the accreditation for three years.

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