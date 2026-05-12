Welsh pastry chefs relishing chance to test skills against world’s best

A former Culinary Team Wales pastry chef is relishing the opportunity to compete in the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge Final on home soil this coming weekend.

Will Richards, 33, from Llanharry, an ILS catering tutor at Bridgend College, will be competing in the final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo which is being held at ICC Wales, Newport from May 16-19, 2026.

He will be supported by commis chef Mali Leese, from Llechwen Hall near Nelson, in the final against seven other pastry chefs from around the globe on Saturday, 16 May.

Supporters are being urged to go along with their Welsh flags to support Will and Mali, as well as the other Team Wales finalists, at the four-day event.

Will stepped in at short notice when Wales’ selected chef had to withdraw due to work commitments. He and Mali have been busy planning for the final, which lasts for eight and a half hours and tests pastry chefs’ skills to the limit.

Will and Mali will make sugar and chocolate showpieces on a castles and dragons theme, a layered chocolate cake and six portions of plated restaurant style dessert, presented at the end in a buffet display.

The competition elements are designed to showcase the range of skills needed to thrive at the top level as a pastry chef within the industry, with virtually all the work having to be done on the day.

Having had to withdraw from a previous Global Pastry Chefs Challenge competition himself when a commis chef pulled out, Will said: “This is almost like redemption. I miss the buzz of competition, so it’s a welcome opportunity to represent Wales again – this time on home soil.

“It has been a rush putting everything together, but everything has fallen into place. Culinary Association of Wales vice president Colin Gray has been a massive help and Mali is very enthusiastic and talented. We are meeting up every Monday and Tuesday.

“It helps that Mali can do everything in the final and she has competition experience. It’s a bit daunting going into that level of competition but the short notice and very challenging brief make it even more exciting and I’m feeling positive.

“Competing in the final is the pinnacle for every pastry chef to showcase what they can do.”

The Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2026 is being hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW). It’s the first time in its 98-year history that the event, which is expected to attract around 800 chefs from around the world, has been held in the UK.

The CAW is a member of the Home Nations alongside the Panel of Chefs Ireland, Federation of Chefs Scotland and The British Culinary Federation. Therefore, Will and Mali are not only representing Wales but also flying the flag for the Home Nations.”

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, CAW president, urged spectators to turn out in force to cheer on the Welsh chefs who will be competing on each of the four days.

“All the other countries who have chefs competing in the four Global Chef Challenge finals are bringing lots of supporters, so it will be very disappointing if there’s nobody there to cheer on the Welsh chefs here in Wales,” he said.

Entry to the finals and the Expo is free of charge. Visitors can either register in advance or on the day at the desk.

For the full range of paid packages for visitors wishing to attend the Worldchefs Congress, visit their site here.