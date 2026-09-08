Welsh pasty shop makes PETA’s top 10 list for Best Vegan Pasties

Stephen Price

As autumnal comfort food season kicks in, PETA has named its Top 10 Vegan Pasties in the UK – and a traditional pasty shop from Wales has come in for high praise from the judges.

Pembrokeshire’s Losh’s Pasties based in the centre of St David’s nabbed a spot for its scrumptious Vegan Thai Red Pasty, featuring a delicious red Thai curry filled with chickpeas and an array of vegetables encased in a traditional, hand-crimped vegetable pastry and finished with a vegan glaze.

“This vegan pasty proves that you don’t need to harm animals to enjoy a hearty, satisfying lunch,” says PETA Vice President of Vegan Projects Dawn Carr. “When the vegan option delivers all the flavour people want, why choose cruelty?”

PETA’s other picks for the best plant-based pasties come from The Phat Pasty Co. and Philps Bakery in Cornwall, Pasties & Puddings in Bakewell, Cornish Bakery and West Cornwall Pasty Co., with locations nationwide. Rounding out the list are picks from Losh’s Pasties in Pembrokeshire, Mor Bakehouse with locations across Edinburgh and Glasgow, The Cornish Pasty Box in Stourbridge, and Pirate Pasties in Wickham, Locks Heath, and Hamble.

PETA write: “Cows develop friendships over time, chickens enjoy taking dust baths and roosting in trees, and pigs show empathy for other pigs who are happy or distressed – but in today’s meat, egg, and dairy industries, the animals are raised in filthy, crowded conditions, trucked to abattoirs through all weather extremes, and violently killed.

“In addition to sparing nearly 200 animals every year, each person who goes vegan bolsters their own health, as vegans are less likely to develop cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. PETA’s free vegan starter kit can help anyone looking to make the switch.”

They add: “Every vegan pasty represents a simple way to spare animals from suffering. By choosing fillings made from vegetables, legumes, and plant-based alternatives instead of meat or dairy, consumers can enjoy all the comfort and convenience of a traditional bakery favourite without supporting industries that exploit animals.

“From classic vegetable recipes to inventive bhaji-inspired creations, these bakeries are proving that compassionate eating never means compromising on flavour. Whether you’re a lifelong vegan or simply curious about trying something new, there’s never been a better time to tuck into a delicious animal-friendly pasty.”

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” – points out that when it comes to the ability to feel pain, hunger, and thirst, a cow is a dog is a boy. For more information, visit PETA.org.uk or follow PETA on Facebook, X,TikTok, or Instagram.

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