Welsh pharmacies carry out record number of consultations for common health issues

Pharmacies across Wales carried out more than 600,000 clinical consultations for a wide range of common health issues in the last 12 months.

Almost 346,000 people used the common ailments service, which offers free advice and treatment for 27 common conditions and is available in 99% of pharmacies across Wales.

The latest community pharmacy services statistics show between April 2024 and March 2025 more than 462,000 common ailments consultations took place – the highest number ever recorded.

The most common reasons for using the service were for treatment for sore throats, hay fever, conjunctivitis and dermatitis.

Pharmacies also provided more than 53,000 consultations for sore throat treatment; 33,000 for contraception advice and treatment and 121,000 consultations for emergency supplies of medicines – pharmacists provided more than 189,000 prescription-only medicines to people who had run out and were unable to obtain a new prescription in time.

Pharmacies also dispensed more than 80 million prescription items in the same period.

The common ailments service helps people to get the right care closer to home, while also freeing up GP appointments for people with more complex or urgent health needs,

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “Community pharmacies play a vital role in providing healthcare across Wales.

“Nearly half a million consultations in a single year shows just how much people value being able to walk into their local pharmacy and get the help they need quickly, without having to wait for a GP appointment.

“We are working to ensure more people can receive convenient care closer to home, and expanding access to these services is a key part of that.

“The right care, in the right place, at the right time — that is what people in Wales want, and what our pharmacies are delivering.”