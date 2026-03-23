Welsh police force introduces new generation of Taser

A Welsh police force has become one of the first to roll out a new generation of Taser to its officers.

Gwent Police has begun equipping Taser-trained officers with the Taser 10, an upgraded device designed to improve safety and help de-escalate potentially dangerous situations.

The new model will gradually replace the existing X2 devices currently in use.

The Taser 10 introduces a number of new features, including the ability to deploy up to 10 individually targeted probes without needing to reload. It also offers increased range, improved handling and enhanced safety mechanisms.

Superintendent Ryan Francis said the new technology would support officers in responding to threats while maintaining public confidence.

“By introducing the Taser 10, we’re equipping our officers with the latest technology to help keep the public safe.

“We use Tasers to de-escalate and defuse potentially dangerous situations swiftly and safely when the use of force is considered appropriate, lawful and proportionate.

“The new features on the Taser 10, such as the increased number of probes and its greater range, will assist our officers in these dynamic situations when the use of the device is considered necessary.

“The introduction of this new device will help our officers to keep the public safe by effectively tackling violent and weapon-enabled crime while maintaining public trust and confidence.”

The device was approved for use by UK police services by the Home Office last October following testing and assessment.

Officers in Gwent began using Tasers in 2007, with the new model deployed from February 2026 after additional training.

Training on the Taser 10 is ongoing as part of a phased rollout across the force.

In 2025, Tasers were deployed as a tactical option on 287 occasions in Gwent, resulting in 23 discharges.