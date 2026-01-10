Welsh police force now have ‘better’ relationship with schools following Welsh Government funding cuts

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

Police now have a “better” relationship with schools since funding for dedicated liaison officers was axed, a chief inspector has said.

Welsh Government funding for School Beat Cymru – a joint programme between Wales’ four police forces – saw officers employed to go in to schools and speak with pupils aged five to16 about safety and welfare topics but was cut in 2024.

Chief Inspector Stevie Warden, of Gwent Police, however told a council meeting he believed the force has replaced the work of the liaison officers funded under the programme with a better way of working with schools.

He said the force still employs school liaison officers but they are now part of its neighbourhood policing teams and there is a sergeant with sole responsibility for managing interventions with schools with a portal that is updated with visits to schools.

“It is better and there is more clarity with what we are doing. We did not have that with school liaison officers and are starting to see an improvement in most areas,” Chief Inspector Warden told a meeting of Monmouthshire council’s Severnside area committee.

He also said the force has Welsh speaking officers to work with Welsh medium schools and said while it “needs schools to reach out, and tell us what they need it’s also important our officers engage and reach out to them.”

He said every school and headteacher in Gwent has signed up and agreed to work with the police and are aware of its new way of working since the previous Welsh Government funded programme ended.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd, who also attended the meeting for county and community councillors, said the intention is neighbourhood teams “build relationships” with schools and children and young people “so when they see PCSOs for example they are familiar faces in the community.”

Ms Mudd said discussions between police forces and the Welsh Government are continuing and said: “We are working with the Welsh Government looking at how we take forward a strategic relationship with schools and going forward Welsh Government will be investing in this relationship as well.”

She said the Welsh Government could “see the benefit” in the work police are doing.