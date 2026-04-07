Welsh police forces to clampdown on abuse and intimidation ahead of Senedd election

Police forces across Wales are stepping up efforts to tackle abuse and intimidation of candidates ahead of May’s Senedd election.

All candidates standing in the forthcoming vote will receive new guidance on how to respond to threatening or abusive behaviour during the campaign, as part of a coordinated approach involving law enforcement and electoral bodies.

The document, When it goes too far: Joint guidance for candidates in elections, has been developed jointly by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Electoral Commission, the College of Policing and the Crown Prosecution Service.

It sets out what types of behaviour may constitute a criminal offence, when candidates should contact police, and practical steps to help them stay safe.

Wales’ four forces, South Wales Police, Gwent Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and North Wales Police, said they are preparing tailored support for candidates, including security briefings and named senior officers to act as single points of contact.

The move comes amid ongoing concern about the impact of harassment and intimidation on democratic participation.

A/Detective Inspector Andrew Westlake, the all-Wales election co-ordinator for policing, said: “Abuse or intimidation of candidates in elections has serious implications for individuals and for our democracy. Practical guidance will help candidates stay safe on the campaign trail. All police forces in Wales will offer security briefings for candidates in the run-up to the Senedd elections.

“Campaigning and contrasting political views are the mark of a healthy democracy, but these should not cross the line into criminal abuse, harassment or disorder. There are serious penalties for those who are found guilty of criminal offences.”

Separate guidance from the Crown Prosecution Service outlines potential offences candidates may encounter, including criminal damage, harassment, stalking, threatening behaviour, hate crime and election-related offences such as making false statements about a candidate’s character.

Precautions

Candidates are being advised to take a number of precautions, including engaging with their local police contact, avoiding canvassing alone, keeping records of abusive incidents, and reviewing their online presence to limit the availability of personal information.

They are also encouraged to report incidents to both police and social media platforms, and to be alert to signs that behaviour may be escalating — such as threats of violence or the sharing of private information.

Police said that in any emergency, candidates should contact 999 immediately.