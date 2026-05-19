Welsh police launch knife crime operation with amnesty bins across the country

Police forces across Wales are coming together to tackle knife crime and raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife as part of the national campaign Sceptre.

The biannual week of action runs from 18 to 24 May and gives members of the public the opportunity to dispose of unwanted knives at police counters.

Amnesty bins across the Dyfed Powys and Gwent forces will be located at the following police stations:

Carmarthen

Aberystwyth

Cardigan

Haverfordwest

Brecon

Newtown

Blackwood

Cwmbran

Ebbw Vale

Monmouth

Newport Central

People looking to deposit dangerous knives at these bins are asked to store them securely while transporting them and then package the blade prior to placing them in the bins so they can be removed safely.

As well as amnesty bins available during Sceptre, recycling centres are a safe place to dispose of unused knives and blades. More information on the nearest recycling centre is available through local council websites.

Sceptre will also see officers increase their focus on anti-knife crime work to highlight the devastating impact of knife crime.

Alongside partners, officers will be providing crime prevention advice to schools, youth groups and the wider community.

This year, Sceptre is running concurrently with the Ben Kinsella Trusts’s Knife Crime Awareness Week. The Ben Kinsella Trust is an independent organisation that aims to tackle knife crime through educating young people, hosting workshops and working with partner agencies and parents.

Dyfed Powys Inspector Darren Crockford said: “This is a vital week of action that we, along with forces UK-wide, participate in biannually. However, our dedicated push against knife related crime never diminishes.

“Seizing knives and making arrests is an important part of the policing approach, however there is also focus on stopping the sale and supply of knives solely intended to harm, along with the supply to young people.

“We also work hard to identify potential knife carriers and engage with people to understand why they may choose to carry a knife, then offer the appropriate support.

“It is completely understandable that it is of great concern to our communities when they hear about people being injured or killed by knives, but carrying a knife does not make anyone safer – a knife usually makes a situation much worse.

“In addition to our amnesty bins, our dedicated Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams will also be carrying out engagement and prevention activities during the week…

“Reinforcing the dangers of carrying knives is a vital step in ultimately trying to prevent the devastating consequences that knife crime can have, not just for victims and their families but the entire community.”

In Gwent, the independent charity Crimestoppers’ youth brand, Fearless, will host knife-crime education sessions at schools and colleges aimed to empower young people to speak up about crime, 100% anonymously.

As well as working closely with our partners, our officers continue to work with retailers – both in shops and online, to stop the sale and supply of knives intended to harm.

Sergeant Phill Jones, who is leading Gwent’s Sceptre operation, said: “We work closely with our partners throughout the year to tackle knife crime because policing cannot do this alone.

“Knife crime can have a massive impact on our communities and, as a service, we will be shinning the spotlight this week on the work done by teams to tackle knife crime within our communities.

“We will continue to speak with young people, in particular, to educate them on the consequences of carrying bladed articles.

“Dealing with the accessibility of intimidating weapons is also vital and we’re doing all we can to reduce how easily they can end up in the wrong hands.

“We know it can be worrying to hear about people being injured or killed by knives but carrying a knife yourself doesn’t make you any safer and can put you more at risk.

“If someone you know is carrying a knife you can report it to us, speak to a trusted family member or teacher, or you can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.

“By providing this information, you could be saving the life of someone you love.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website. To report safety concerns in public places, visit the StreetSafe site here.

Gwent Police and Dyfed Powys Police can be contacted through their websites.

Report any concerns about knife crime to the police by contacting 101, or 999 if there is an emergency or ongoing crime.