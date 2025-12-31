Welsh political leaders share New Year’s messages

Wales’ political leaders, including the First Minister and leader of the Welsh Conservatives, have shared their New Years greetings.

Eluned Morgan’s message celebrates ‘opportunities and hope’ and promises to work for a fairer Wales. The First Minister said: “Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! Happy New Year! I hope you had a happy and peaceful Christmas.

“As this year draws to a close, I want to wish you a prosperous year ahead. This new year brings opportunities and hope.

“We will continue to work for a fairer Wales that people can feel in their communities and everyday life. A greener and more prosperous Wales, where people can thrive to reach their full potential, with more opportunities for better paid, long lasting jobs, where communities are supported and no-one is left behind.

“We will continue to drive down NHS waiting lists, build more homes and improve train and bus services across Wales.

“Looking further afield, I really hope this year will bring an end to the terrible conflicts and violence which have shocked us all in recent years. I hope we can also stand up against those who are determined to sow division in our communities. Wales has always been a nation where we work together and build solidarity, whatever our background.

“2026 is a new start for all of us, and there’s much to be hopeful about. We can achieve so much more when we work together. Diolch yn fawr a blwyddyn Newydd dda i chi gyd.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar MS, said: “The New Year presents an opportunity for change.

“With Senedd elections just around the corner in May, Wales is crying out for new leadership to give our country hope for the future. And the Welsh Conservatives offer just that.

“Over the past 12 months we have set out an ambitious and credible plan to fix Wales. A plan to cut taxes, scrap Stamp Duty, cut waste, invest in our public services, and get Wales working.

“Labour, with the support of Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems, has been failing Wales for more than quarter of a century. Their time is up. And Reform doesn’t have a clue how to solve the problems Wales faces.

“Wales does not need more of the same with Plaid or the Lib Dems, we need a radical new approach that understands what’s needed to make Wales the prosperous land of opportunity, it should always have been.

“With a thriving economy, and an education system and NHS that works, and where farmers, families, and businesses thrive.

“So as we approach 2026, I want to wish you and your loved ones a very happy and prosperous New Year. Don’t miss the opportunity to fix Wales.”