Welsh ports uniquely positioned to unlock offshore wind opportunity

Unique geography, a strategic location and decades of maritime and industrial expertise position Welsh ports as a natural gateway to unlocking the extraordinary potential of offshore wind.

That’s the message from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, as she launches the Welsh Government’s Port Prospectus at the Future Energy Wales conference today.

The offshore wind sector is projected to create 29,000 jobs, generate a £4.5 billion economic impact, and power more than four million homes across Wales by 2030. Total offshore wind capacity is forecasted to reach over 20 gigawatts around Wales by 2045.

Development ready

Located less than 50km from designated development areas in the Celtic Sea, with a coastline that delivers natural deep-water harbours and established supply chains, the Prospectus showcases how Welsh ports are uniquely placed to capitalise on this opportunity.

This is alongside the existing opportunity off the north Wales coastline, where more than 500 wind turbines have already been positioned from the Port of Mostyn, and where Wales is home to the UK’s first fixed bottom offshore wind farm.

Wales’ two Freeports provide investors with tax incentives, streamlined customs processes, and development-ready sites, while a wide range of financial support is available to companies via investment and infrastructure programmes. The Welsh Government is also investing in renewable energy skills across Wales.

Clean energy revolution

Speaking ahead of the Future Energy Wales conference, hosted by RenewableUK Cymru at the ICC Wales in Newport, Rebecca Evans, said: “The UK’s clean energy revolution is a generational opportunity to build a cleaner, more prosperous future for our communities whilst delivering the infrastructure Britain needs for energy security.

“Wales stands at the heart of the clean energy transition – with a coastline that delivers natural deep-water harbours, proximity to major wind lease zones, and an agile, ready-to-scale supply chain we represent one of Europe’s most strategic locations for offshore wind development.

“Our Ports Prospectus outlines how our approach to offshore wind is collaborative, targeted and strategic, ensuring long-term value for investors and communities alike.”

Ashley Curnow, Divisional Port Manager for Wales and South West, Associated British Ports, said: “The Ports Prospectus highlights the vital role of our Welsh ports in unlocking the potential of offshore wind.

“Associated British Ports (ABP’s) ports of Swansea and Port Talbot are uniquely placed to support the growth of onshore, fixed bottom and floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

“With proximity to development areas, large areas of developable land and established transport links, they are ideally placed to provide the infrastructure and supply chain capability for this growing industry.”

Future focus

Jim O’Toole, Managing Director of the Port of Mostyn, said: “The Ports Prospectus highlights Mostyn’s successful track record of working with companies within the offshore wind sector.

“To date, we have deployed over 500 turbines and are in the process of developing new multi-purpose quayside infrastructure for future fixed and floating foundation projects. The Port has also recently acquired adjoining industrial land to offer enhanced manufacturing and marshalling facilities.”

Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“Boosted by Celtic Freeport’s investment incentives, Pembroke Port offers a prime gateway to floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, with unrivalled proximity to the proposed array sites, a wealth of energy industry experience and an extensive, highly skilled engineering and heavy lift supply chain.

“We’re also focused on future developments with potential to create longer quays, deeper water access and heavier load capacity. We are ready to support the build-out of FLOW and anchor a world-class supply chain in Wales.”