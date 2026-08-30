Welsh presenter brought to tears by listener after emotional Dolly Parton tribute

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh radio presenter was brought to tears live on air after a grieving listener revealed how her tribute to Dolly Parton had helped him following the death of his wife.

Bronwen Lewis, who hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Wales from Monday to Wednesday, shared a touching tribute to the country music icon following her death on 25 August 2026.

“Anyone who’s known me for even five minutes knows that I fell in love with country music, songwriting and singing in general because of one woman, Dolly Parton,” Bronwen explained.

“I have said for years there are two main women in my life, my mother and Dolly. So this morning, the world feels a lot less sparkly. And to say the news yesterday absolutely knocked the wind out of my sails is an understatement.

“I don’t know if you felt the same but it felt like losing a family member, that friend that kept me company in tough moments, who soundtracked the good times, who decorated my entire life and the lives of so many with her music.”

Bronwen, who coaches on Y Llais, has previously covered Dolly Parton’s songs, including translating her hit Jolene into Welsh.

Dolly herself had Welsh ancestry on her mother’s side, with her family roots traced back to Conwy. The singer kept a rock from Wales, given to her by her cousin, on her mantelpiece.

During the tribute Bronwen, who also hosts the station’s country music show, announced that the evening’s instalment would be entirely dedicated to Dolly and her music as “it’s the only way I know how to thank her”.

The next morning, Bronwen took a call from a listener, Robert from Cardiff, who shared that the show had helped him through his own grief.

“I lost my beautiful wife Heather recently,” Robert explained. “And she was a big fan of Dolly, loved everything about her. The humanity, everything that she stood for.”

“We played Dolly in our kitchen many a time. Heather and I would be singing Dolly’s songs.”

He apologised that he had not called Bronwen during the evening’s show to thank her, but the presenter quickly told him there was no need to say sorry.

Bronwen said: “When you do radio, you don’t see the faces. You just know there’s people out there and you just hope that you’re connecting with someone. And to know that I was able to keep you company last night through so much loss in your life recently, Robert, that means the world to me.”

“You did Heather and Dolly proud last night,” Robert continued. “And funnily enough, of all things, it was Heather that put me on to you. She listened to you. And she said, you’ve got to listen to this young lady.”

Robert shared that, following Heather’s recommendation, he had listened to Bronwen ever since. A tearful Bronwen thanked him, saying she was “gutted” she never got the chance to meet Heather.

“The way you just speak about her, the emotion in your voice when you describe her, says it all. What a woman,” Bronwen replied. “Like the queen of country herself, she’ll never be replaced… that has absolutely blown me away.”

Other listeners echoed Robert’s feelings, with one writing: “Bronwen, I honestly don’t think you realise what your show, your presence, and simply you being you means to so many of us… When we listen to your show, it genuinely feels like meeting up with a friend or a member of the family. It really is something so special.”

Another added: “Such compassion, this wonderful presenter is a credit to BBC Radio Wales.”

Bronwen’s full tribute to Dolly Parton is available on the BBC Radio Wales page here.

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