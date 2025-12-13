Welsh primary school meals served with an £8 million boost

Universal Primary Free School Meals across Wales are to benefit from an estimated additional £8m investment over the coming two years, with the price spent per meal to rise from £3.20 to £3.40.

Wales Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) continue to go from strength to strength, with 57 million meals being served in primary schools across Wales since 2022.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle has confirmed an additional 20p per meal, increasing the unit rate set by Welsh Government from £3.20 to £3.40. This means Wales provides the highest rate to primary schools and council catering teams in the UK to provide nutritious free meals to learners.

Wales still also remains the only UK nation to provide Universal Primary Free School Meal to all primary learners.

Universal Primary Free School Meals is one of the ways the Welsh Government is aiming to support families with the cost of school and reducing child poverty. Families are being encouraged to find out if they qualify for any further help with school costs via ‘Get help with school costs’.

The School Essentials Grant can help with school uniform costs and classroom essentials. Schools also benefit for additional funding for all those eligible through the Pupil Development Grant.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “Universal Primary Free School Meals, alongside our targeted free meal offer in secondary schools, means that two thirds of learners in Wales can access a free school meal at lunchtime every day.

“We understand that costs are rising, and we want to ensure local authorities are supported.

“Ending child poverty remains an absolute priority for the Welsh Government and our commitment to Universal Primary Free School Meals show just how serious we are about giving every child the best possible start in life.”