Welsh producers recognised at Great British Food Awards 2025

Eight Welsh food and drink companies have secured a total of eleven honours at the Great British Food Awards 2025, one of the UK’s leading celebrations of artisanal produce.

The awards, judged by chefs, critics and industry specialists, recognise excellence across categories including charcuterie, wine, dairy, biscuits, and spirits.

Velfrey Vineyard, based near Narberth in Pembrokeshire, led this year’s Welsh successes. The family-run producer was named Regional Winner for Wales and also received a bronze award for its Velfrey non-vintage traditional-method sparkling wine.

It is the first time a Welsh product with Geographical Indication (GI) status has achieved the recognition. Judges praised the wine for its “elegant, expressive character” and noted the vineyard’s strong sustainability credentials.

Established in 2016 by Andy and Fiona Mounsey, Velfrey Vineyard has expanded in recent years as Welsh viticulture gains national prominence. Co-founder Fiona Mounsey said the award reflected “hard work and commitment to producing the highest-quality wine from clean, Welsh-grown grapes while caring for this beautiful corner of Pembrokeshire.”

Gold awards were awarded to Edwards – The Welsh Butcher for its pork and leek sausages, the Aberffraw Biscuit Company for its Bara Brith biscuits, and Golden Hooves for its vintage cheddar. Other Welsh winners included Dyfi Distillery, which secured silver for its Pollination Dovey Native Botanical Gin PGI, and Carmarthen Ham, which received silver for its PGI-certified Carmarthen ham.

Castle Dairies claimed bronze for its Halen Môn salted butter, Anglesey Foods won bronze for its cowboy chutney and Aberffraw Biscuit Company also collected silver for its traditional biscuits.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, welcomed the results, describing them as “a powerful endorsement of the quality, creativity and commitment that define our food and drink industry.” He added that the accolades showcase “the incredible diversity and excellence of Welsh produce” and help strengthen Wales’ reputation internationally.

Blas Cymru

The success follows the Welsh Government’s Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025 trade event, where many of the award-winning producers presented their goods to overseas buyers and industry leaders.

Officials say interest in Welsh food and drink continues to grow, supported by protected-status products and expanding rural enterprises.

According to government figures, Wales is now home to 56 registered vineyards and three wineries, with more than 93 hectares of land under vine. In 2023, Welsh producers bottled around 178,000 bottles of wine, including over 111,000 bottles of white and 66,500 bottles of red and rosé.

The upcoming Welsh Wine Awards, taking place at the end of November, will offer another celebration of the achievements of producers like Velfrey and continue to raise the profile of Welsh viticulture on the national stage.

A full list of winners from the Great British Food Awards 2025 is available here.