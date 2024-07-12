Welsh professional snooker player jailed for domestic violence offences

Professional snooker player Michael White has been jailed after being convicted of multiple domestic violence offences.

White, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison for the assaults that took place over a period of more than a year, South Wales Police said.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said it had removed White, from Neath Abbey in south Wales, as a member after he was sentenced on Thursday.

It added that he had been removed from the world ranking list and the World Snooker Tour.

Injuries

Pc Ellen Green, of South Wales Police, said: “Michael White has rightfully been jailed after he carried out assaults on his victim on many occasions, leaving them with injuries.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for us at South Wales Police.

“Nobody should suffer in silence – this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

In a statement, the WPBSA said: “The WPBSA does not tolerate such behaviour by a member and has taken immediate action to remove Michael White as a member of the WPBSA.

“The WPBSA had been monitoring the case and upon his sentence convened an emergency board meeting.

“A resolution was passed to cease Michael White’s membership of the WPBSA with immediate effect. Therefore, Michael White will now be removed from the world ranking list and World Snooker Tour.

“Michael White has the right to appeal the decision of the board within 21 days of the decision.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

