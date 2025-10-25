Welsh professor’s mountain climb to fund Christmas meals for homeless veterans

A professor is preparing to scale one of Iraq’s highest peaks in a bid to provide Christmas meals for homeless veterans in north Wales.

Dr Richard Mottershead, a Professor of Nursing from Llangynhafal and former nurse in Wrexham, will soon take on Mount Halgurd, an 11,834-foot summit in Iraq’s rugged Kurdish region to raise funds for Adferiad’s veterans’ charity Change Step.

“I’ve been involved in supporting the development of Change Step from its very beginning 15 years ago,” said Dr Mottershead, who is prepping to summit Halgurd with vital support coming from Rhug Estate, an organic farm owned by Lord Newborough.

‘Anything but easy’

Dr Mottershead continued: “My goal is to provide Christmas meals for homeless veterans, but the climb will be anything but easy.

“It’s a perilous journey of endurance and heart, with freezing winds and razor-sharp ridges – an ascent not just for the summit, but for those who once faced their own battles.”

Dr Mottershead is self-funding the expedition, ensuring every penny raised supports the Change Step Christmas Meals Challenge. This year’s goal is £650 to fund 50 festive meals for veterans across Wales.

Once again, Lord Newborough has stepped forward to support the cause, donating the Rhug Estate’s award-winning organic produce for the second consecutive year.

He said: “It’s a privilege to once again support Richard and the Change Step Christmas Meals Challenge, helping to provide a sense of warmth and belonging for veterans who have given so much.

“At Rhug, we believe food has the power to bring people together, and there is no better example of that than this initiative. We’re proud that produce from our estate can play even a small part in such a meaningful cause.”

Compassion

Richard’s journey in healthcare began 25 years ago when he started working within the mental health services as a nurse auxiliary, now called a Healthcare Support Worker. Inspired by the compassion and dedication of colleagues, he decided to train as a mental health nurse.

“Their passion and knowledge of mental health was incredible,” he said. “Their compassion for those they cared for was a legacy that is still very much alive in North Wales today.”

Richard trained in Wrexham before gaining experience across North Wales, Powys, and England. Then came a voluntary role at a Transylvanian asylum in Romania.

The festive meals funded through the climb will be prepared by Sue Kerby, landlady of the Golden Lion Pub in Llangynhafal, who has been described as “the beating heart” of the campaign.

Sue will lead the ‘Change Step elves’ in delivering hearty Christmas feasts to veterans across the region.

Adding to the community spirit, Ruthin Tesco has joined the campaign this year, pledging to provide fresh vegetables and Christmas puddings.

Now a visiting professor in Iraq, Dr Mottershead said the country’s people have embraced his challenge with pride.

“People here are so happy and proud that their national mountain is the focal point for this challenge,” he said.

Through grit, goodwill, and the generosity of supporters like Rhug Estate, Richard hopes to bring not just food but hope and connection to veterans this Christmas.

To support Dr Richard Mottershead’s challenge and donate to the Change Step Christmas Meals campaign, visit the Just Giving page here.