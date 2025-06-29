Welsh property to feature in Britain’s Most Expensive Houses

A home in the Vale of Glamorgan is set to feature in an episode of ‘Britain’s Most Expensive Houses’.

The Channel Four series showcases agents across the UK competing to sell Britain’s Most Expensive Houses. From a Scottish castle to a coastal hideaway in Cornwall, a penthouse in Knightsbridge to a stylish sea view sanctuary in Sandbanks, the agents use every strategy, contact, and trick to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

Nestled in the heart of the Vale of Glamorgan, one of Wales’ most coveted counties, Fine & Country agent Sorcha Rodbard-Hedderwick has partnered with fellow agent Jemma Friday to market the stunning £2.2 million Llywynhelig House – in stark contrast to Wales’ average house price at a more modest £236,000.

This exceptional 17th-century Grade II listed manor features a log cabin, a shepherd’s hut, and a swimming pool, but it’s the meticulously landscaped garden that Jemma believes could be the key to securing a sale.

After successfully highlighting the garden to sell Charlotte Church’s property, Jemma is eager to work her magic once more.

To enhance the property’s appeal, she has enlisted the expertise of local horticulturist Bob Priddle, who will join Sorcha, Jemma, and her social media followers to share his insights—drawing even more attention to this extraordinary home.

How the other half live

Meanwhile, on Jersey — where the combined fortune of the island’s three wealthiest residents totals £10 billion — Fine and Country agent Margaret Thompson is showcasing the £17 million Sunningdale Manor.

Following a lavish multi-million-pound renovation, this stunning country estate now features five grand reception rooms, eight luxurious bedrooms, a wine cellar with an exclusive tasting area, a labyrinth-inspired topiary garden, and a flourishing kitchen garden.

But Margaret’s agency isn’t the only one vying to market Sunningdale. To stay one step ahead of the competition, she and her trusted agent Rebecca have planned an exclusive soirée to give select guests an insider’s tour. With a private chef preparing dishes made from the estate’s garden and well-connected guests providing valuable feedback, the evening promises to be a memorable one. But can they outshine the competition?

International buying agent Constance Cunningham is back in Chelsea, tasked with finding the ideal apartment for Argentian lawyer Ramiro and his family to add to their International portfolio of properties. Constance presents him with three exceptional options —ranging from £3.15 million to £5.15 million—but only one is in their preferred Chelsea location. The contenders? Cadogan Gardens, Hyde Park Gardens, and Queens Gate. But will Constance seal the deal and secure a sale?

Agent Ian Lillicrap returns to the charming village of Flushing, overlooking Falmouth Harbour, to value a property he’s sold twice before. He hasn’t seen it in over a decade, since the current owner purchased it 11 years ago.

This 16th-century, six-bedroom Wealden house has undergone an extensive and painstaking renovation. Owner Caroline has invested not only a significant amount of money but also her heart and soul into the transformation. Now, she’s eager to find out how much Ian thinks it’s worth. Can Ian persuade her to list with him for a third time, and secure another successful sale?

The Vale

For those who have more modest purse strings, nearby properties aren’t quite in this bracket but are still some of the highest in Wales. For those visiting, however, it often surprises people how quiet and unspoilt the great outdoors is in the Vale of Glamorgan, given how close it is to Cardiff, our busy capital city. You can walk, relax and swim, often with few other people around, particularly in midweek. Take your pick from quiet, sandy beaches ideal for a potter and a sandcastle, rolling countryside studded with crumbling castles and verdant gardens, delightful walks through pretty villages with atmospheric pubs.

There are great walks for all abilities in the Vale. The Wales Coast Path winds its way along nearly 50 miles (80km) of coastline here offering sparkling views, hidden beaches and dune-backed coves. Inland there are walks through ancient forests and glacial valleys. There’s a handy series of 10 Vale Trails to help you explore. You can download the Vale Tales app which brings to life stories along each of them.

Watch the episode on Channel 4 on Wednesday 2 July at 9pm

