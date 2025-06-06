Welsh public backs more severe penalties for fly-tipping and littering  

A new poll has revealed significant support for a clampdown on littering and fly-tipping across Wales.

Details of the survey highlight significant public support for the increased use of existing penalties, such as vehicle seizure and for the introduction of new penalties including driving licence points for people who litter from cars.

Penalty points

Pontypridd MS Mick Antoniw, who published the results of the survey today (2 June 2025) said: “These results are crystal clear. Littering and fly-tipping is a growing problem across Wales and people expect government to do something about it. The public is also unconvinced that current penalties act as a credible deterrent, with 66% saying that penalties are too lenient.

“A clear majority of people in all parts of Wales want to see current penalties used more effectively and 58% support the introduction of penalty points being added to the licence of anyone who throws litter from a car window.

“ I believe it is time for us all to get serious and get tough on this sort of anti-social behaviour, which blights so many communities.”

In the study undertaken by Survation last month, 83% of respondents said littering and fly-tipping was getting worse in their area, or that they had seen no improvement.

Funding

Mick Antoniw MS added: “This is something that the whole community feels strongly about. The results are very consistent across all age groups, genders and locations and all point to a concern that littering and fly-tipping is getting out of control in Wales. The data also confirms what we instinctively know – that this isn’t a party-political issue. Supporters of all parties and none are saying enough is enough.

“These poll findings do not surprise me at all, but it is important that we have the robust data available to make the case for more funding and more focus on littering and fly-tipping. Welsh Government has many competing priorities, but it is difficult to think of too many issues, which have such a sustained detrimental effect on communities, and which unites the public in their desire for action.

“As Chair of the Senedd’s Cross-Party Group on Littering, Fly-tipping and Waste Reduction I am determined to pursue this issue, along with campaign groups from across Wales. With 86% of people identifying tackling littering and fly-tipping as a priority issue, we all need to do much more.”

Additional information

Survation surveyed 1028 voters aged 16+ across Wales between 16-28 May 2025.

Key findings of the survey where:

Confiscation of commercial vehicles involved in fly-tipping – 62% support

Confiscation of private vehicles involved in fly-tipping – 61% support

Confiscation of commercial vehicles operating unlicensed waste collection services – 57% support

Driving license penalty points for throwing litter from a car – 58% support

