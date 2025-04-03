Welsh public supports urgent action for nature – new poll

People in Wales want stronger protections for nature according to a new nature and wildlife survey.

The most recent report on the State of Nature in Wales shows that one in six species are now threatened with extinction nationally, and there has been a 20% drop in Wales’ wildlife since 1994.

But according to the latest Omnibus survey by Beaufort Research, people in Wales want to see these trends reversed – with 77% of those asked saying they would like to see more nature thriving in their local green spaces and 80% feel that time spent in nature is important to their health and wellbeing.

74% of people also agree there should be targets set in law for nature and 76% of respondents believe that current and future governments need to take more action to tackle the loss of nature.

Commitments

The Welsh Government has made ambitious commitments to restoring nature but is failing to deliver according to a recent report by the Senedd Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee.

The Committee was highly critical of its slow progress towards key commitments, including the global target to protect 30% of land and seas for nature by 2030.

One opportunity considered by MSs to boost action for nature was the government’s forthcoming ‘Nature Positive Bill’ on environmental governance and biodiversity targets.

The Bill will create a new environmental watchdog for Wales, bring core environmental principles into Welsh law, and introduce legally binding targets for nature’s recovery.

‘Window of opportunity’

Annie Smith, Head of Nature Policy and Casework for RSPB Cymru, said:“The window of opportunity to bring nature back from the brink is shrinking at an alarming rate. If the Welsh Government is to deliver on its commitments to biodiversity, we need a step change in action. Nature simply cannot wait”.

The recent poll, which took place online in March, saw 1000 people take part.

Ms Smith added: The upcoming Environmental Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Bill provides the opportunity to set ambitious targets, along with a solid delivery plan, to drive action across all sectors for nature recovery. Government accountability for the state of nature will break the cycle of ‘too little, too late’ that has allowed our wildlife to continue to decline and provide Wales’ nature with its best chance of flourishing”.

The opinion poll also found that just over two-thirds (67%) of respondents thought farmers should be required to use the funding they receive from the Welsh Government to farm in a way that benefits nature and tackles climate change.

