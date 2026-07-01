Welsh public underestimate their daily water use by more than 100 litres

Nation Cymru staff

Leading scientists and experts have backed a major new behaviour change campaign for Wales to challenge how society thinks about and uses water, after it was revealed that almost all (92%) adults in Wales either underestimate or don’t know how much water they use.

According to new research, more than half (56%) believe shortages are only short-term, such as during hot weather, while 92% of Welsh adults either underestimate or don’t know how much water they use, new research reveals, as a major new initiative launches to transform how society thinks about and uses water.

The Dewch i Arbed Dŵr / Let’s Save Water campaign comes as scientists, environmental experts and industry leaders warn of increasing pressure on water resources in Wales driven by climate change, population growth and rising demand.

It aims to build awareness of the precious and finite nature of water while encouraging simple behaviour changes – from taking shorter showers to fixing dripping taps – to reduce water use today and help protect supplies for future generations.

Despite Wales’ reputation for rain, climate change is bringing the risk of warmer, drier summers and wetter winters, which affects how much water is reliably available for homes, businesses and the natural environment. Pressure on supplies increases during exceptionally warm weather, long dry spells and periods of high demand, and in future we will also need to leave more water in rivers and ecosystems to protect wildlife.

The new data, based on a YouGov survey of 1,040 adults across Wales, highlights a gap between perception and reality when it comes to water use. On average, people believe they use around 30 litres a day, compared to actual usage of around 140 litres. In other words, people use nearly five times more water than they think.

Awareness of the wider supply challenge is also limited in Wales. More than half (56%) believe shortages are only short-term and more than a third of people (34%) feel their individual water use makes little difference at a national level.

Experts are stressing that this is a shared, system-wide challenge rather than an individual one, and that clearer understanding can help people play a part alongside wider action already underway.

Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd said: “Water is one of our most valuable natural assets, and how we use it every day really counts.

“Climate change has the potential to impact our water supplies. We want to strengthen our resilience so future generations inherit a nation where water is valued and used wisely.

“Small changes, taken together, can make a real and lasting difference.”

Mary Lewis, Head of Natural Resource Management Policy, from Natural Resources Wales, explains the specific challenge for Wales: “While Wales may be known for its rainfall, climate change and shifting weather patterns means water may not always be reliable all year-round in the future. We’ve seen in recent years the strain this has placed on our natural environment with pressure on wildlife, habitats and waterways, as well as communities.

“Every drop we waste at home or work, is less water to keep our rivers and wildlife healthy. By using water wisely, we can all play a part in protecting these vital resources for the future.”

Professor Lizzie Kendon, Strategic Head of Climate Processes and Projections at the Met Office, said: “More rainfall doesn’t automatically mean more usable water. Climate change is driving increasingly extreme weather patterns, with wetter winters, drier summers, and more intense bursts of rainfall.

“When rain falls on dry, hardened ground, much of it cannot soak into the soil where it is most valuable, instead it runs off and is being lost. This growing imbalance is placing mounting pressure on our water resources, and there is an urgent need for action.

“By acting now and embracing small, everyday changes, we can help safeguard this precious resource for future generations.”

The water industry in Wales is investing heavily to upgrade infrastructure, including fixing leaks. However, these measures alone will not fully close the gap between the projected supply and demand, and experts agree that action across society will also be needed.

Chris Walters, Chief Executive at Ofwat, said: “Investment in new infrastructure and reducing leaks is essential, but lasting resilience also depends on changing our relationship with water and becoming stewards of our natural environment.

This campaign is about helping people understand that water is a finite resource and that valuing it more highly today will help secure reliable supplies and protect the environment for the long term.”

To find out more, search Dewch i Arbed Dŵr / Let’s Save Water or visit www.letssavewater.wales / www.dewchiarbeddwr.cymru