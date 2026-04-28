Welsh pupils go head-to-head in esports final

Pupils of all ages and abilities from across the country have gone head-to-head in one of the largest national esports events ever held in Wales.

The Minecraft Esports Cymru Finals, held on 23 April 2026 at the Principality Stadium, brought together schools and colleges for a celebration of creativity, teamwork, and digital skills.

Learners from primary, secondary, additional learning needs (ALN), and post16 education competed through structured build challenges using Minecraft Education, showcasing problem solving and collaboration.

After a day of competitive matches and judged builds, the following teams were crowned Minecraft Esports Cymru champions in their respective categories:

ALN Category – ALN

Primary Schools – WHS_minecraft

Secondary (Under 16) – Ysgol Pennant

Post16 – CAVC Celts

Each category reflected the inclusive design of the competition, ensuring learners of all ages and abilities were able to take part and compete on a national stage.

The Minecraft Esports Cymru programme is designed to support curriculum-aligned learning while introducing students to esports in a safe, structured, and educational environment.

By hosting the Finals at the Principality Stadium, Esports Wales aimed to provide learners with a unique experience that combined digital skills development with an iconic Welsh sporting venue.

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales, said: “The Minecraft Esports Cymru Finals are about far more than competition. They’re about bringing learners together from across Wales, celebrating creativity, teamwork, and digital skills, and showing how esports can positively support education.

“Hosting the Finals at the Principality Stadium made this a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Founded in 2018, Esports Wales is the national governing body for esports in Wales. The organisation works with schools, colleges, communities, and partners to deliver inclusive esports programmes from grassroots participation through to elite competition.

Minecraft Esports Cymru forms part of Esports Wales’ wider work supporting schools and colleges, providing esports opportunities that open pathways into digital careers and the wider esports ecosystem.