Nation.Cymru Staff

More than 80 Welsh school pupils stepped into the shoes of world leaders, journalists and climate campaigners as they took over the Senedd for a day of high-stakes negotiations on the future of the planet

On Thursday 19 November, the British Council’s COP 31 Climate Simulation Event took place at the Senedd’s Pierhead Building, with students getting to experience what it’s like to negotiate a global climate agreement.

This event coincided with the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) taking place in Antalya, Türkiye (9 – 20 November) and the participating pupils, aged 16-18, came from secondary schools across Cardiff.

Using cutting-edge simulation software, developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the event recreated the pressures, compromises and diplomacy that shape climate negotiations.

The pupils were tasked with creating a global strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, echoing the climate goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Additionally, they were asked to ensure that those nations most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change were provided for financially.

Now in its fifth year, the event aims to empower young people to engage meaningfully with climate issues, and develop their critical thinking and negotiation skills.

Climate Emergency

Mitch Theaker, Director, British Council Wales, underlined the importance of the event: “Wales was the first nation in the world to declare a climate emergency. Decisions made today will shape our future and that is why young people must be central to the discussions.

“This event not only helps students deepen their understanding of the impact of climate change and the challenges of international climate negotiations but also develop vital skills around communication and critical thinking.

“By helping them explore the complexities of events such as COP31 in this way, we can inspire young people to play an active role in shaping a more sustainable future, for future generations and the wider world.”

Elyn Stephens MS also attended the event and spoke about the importance of working together to address the impact of climate change: “Climate change doesn’t respect borders. Countries that have different priorities, resources and views need to come together and agree on a way forward, like [the students did] today.

“It was such an honour to hear their contributions, their passion and their confidence for their causes.

“Sometimes you can win argument but still walk away without an agreement. Sometimes the greater achievement is finding a way forward that people can actually deliver.

“This is familiar to me and my work at the Senedd…[we] listen to evidence, ask questions and challenge each other’s opinions. We don’t always agree, and that’s okay. Listening is just as important as speaking.”

Inclusion

One of the participating students, Dyddgu Owain, argued why young people should be at the negotiating table: “The younger generation need to be included in conversations around climate change and for us to get a say in future plans. Climate change is going to affect us more than anybody else, so it’s really important that we’re part of the discussion.

“It’s incredible what this experience has given us. I really enjoyed how [the Simulation] was set out – I thought there would be more sitting down, reading and writing. It’s been super social, which I really appreciate.”

Another student, Mikaeel Moulani, said of the experience: “I’ve just turned 16, I’m allowed to vote for the first time – [discussions like] these are so informative about what I want to vote for, who I should vote for and how things affect me.

“During the negotiations today, I didn’t expect young people to be so impassioned – I saw everyone else’s enthusiasm and that just encouraged me even more.

“It really surprised me because I always thought I liked politics personally, but I didn’t think other people did. Turns out, a lot of young people are interested. I would be brilliant if this event could spread to every school.”

Through its Climate Connection programme, the British Council is also supporting people worldwide to find creative and practical solutions to the climate crisis, working with educators, students, artists, researchers, civil society, and policymakers in the lead-up to and beyond COP31.