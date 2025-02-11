Welsh pupils learn to be ‘scam-smart’ for Safer Internet Day

Pupils at a Welsh school are being taught how to recognise signs of an online scam.

Griffithstown Primary School in Pontypool are teaching their children how to be ‘scam-smart’, to mark Safer Internet Day.

Pupils aged 7-11 will be taught how to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.

Vulnerable

The UK Safer Internet campaign addresses the scams children and young people are the most vulnerable to which can include phishing emails, gaming scams, and online financial sextortion.

Children are warned against offers that are ‘too good to be true’ or requests for personal information.

The pupils from years 5 and 6 at Griffithsdown Primary have been learning how to identify the most common online scams, using online safety resources on Hwb.

Online safety

To mark Safer Internet Day today, Tuesday 11 February, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, joined pupils and staff at Griffithstown Primary for a lesson on online safety.

Lynne Neagle said: “Safer Internet Day is a great opportunity to talk to young people about the importance of online safety and I’m so pleased to see schools across Wales taking part.

“By listening to young people’s experiences and concerns, we can better understand the challenges they face and what support they need to navigate the online world safely and responsibly.”

Stay vigilant

Mr Blackburn, Headteacher at Griffithstown Primary School added: “Our learners are increasingly aware of the dangers online, and initiatives like Safer Internet Day help reinforce the importance of staying vigilant and informed.

“We are proud to be part of this global conversation.” he said.

The UK Safer Internet Centre, which coordinates Safer Internet Day across the UK, has produced education packs for schools.

These bilingual resources, focusing on the SID theme of online scams, are now available on Hwb.

