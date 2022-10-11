Welsh pupils to be taught at caravan park after school fire

Welsh school pupils evacuated following a fire at their school yesterday, will be temporarily taught at a caravan park.

The fire at Manorbier School, near Tenby, Pembrokeshire, broke out yesterday morning, October 10.

Continuity arrangements are in place and all children will return to face-to-face learning tomorrow on a temporary basis at the Buttyland Caravan Park, Pembrokeshire County Council has said.

Families were offered opportunities by the school staff to visit the site this afternoon.

Staff and education leaders are working to evaluate the situation and work is being undertaken to provide longer term contingency arrangements.

Arrangements are in place to provide additional support to learners and their families as needed.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Guy Woodham, said: “I would like to thank the staff and children for ensuring a safe evacuation in what would have been an upsetting situation.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response and bringing the fire under control.

“My thanks must also go to the community of Manorbier for their patience and support, including Buttyland Caravan Park for their ongoing assistance.”

Pupils evacuated

When the fire broke out learners and staff were safely evacuated to Buttyland Caravan Park.

Parents and carers collected pupils from the caravan park.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance until early yesterday afternoon.

