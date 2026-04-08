Welsh pupils with additional learning needs gain confidence through international exchanges

Pupils with additional learning needs at a specialist teaching facility in west Wales are gaining confidence, independence and new aspirations through international learning exchanges.

The exchanges, which provide international travel opportunities for learners who would not typically be able to access them, are supported by Taith, Wales’ international learning exchange programme.

At Canolfan Amanwy, part of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, learners have taken part in a series of exchanges designed to broaden horizons and provide experiences beyond the classroom.

The programme supports schools and organisations across Wales to deliver international learning opportunities, with a focus on inclusion and widening access.

In total, 32 pupils from the school have participated in Taith-funded exchanges, all of whom have additional learning needs, with 12 having a recognised disability.

For many, these opportunities represent their first experience of travelling abroad, with 26 of the 32 pupils having never previously left the UK.

Staff say many of these pupils would not otherwise have had the opportunity to travel abroad or experience a different culture.

Through the programme, pupils took part in an international exchange in Paris, where they explored landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, and engaged in cultural and educational activities.

Pupils also recently took part in an exchange in Prato Nevoso in Italy, where they engaged in outdoor learning, cultural activities and new environments alongside a partner school, further building confidence, independence and global awareness.

Alongside outward visits, the programme has also enabled pupils to host international partners in Wales, offering a two-way exchange of cultures and experiences.

Visiting groups have taken part in activities across South Wales, including visits to Cardiff Castle, Dinefwr Castle and the Welsh coastline, helping to build relationships between schools and showcase Welsh culture on an international stage.

For many learners, the experience extended beyond the destination itself. From travelling to the airport to boarding a plane, the journey marked a significant milestone, particularly for pupils who had never travelled outside of Wales or experienced international travel before.

The impact of these experiences goes far beyond travel itself, particularly for learners with additional needs, according to staff at the school.

Adam Goodman, Manager at Canolfan Amanwy, said: “These experiences have had a transformative impact on our pupils. For many, it was their first time travelling abroad, and it has helped build confidence, independence and a sense of possibility.

“As a school, we’ve seen first-hand how important it is to provide these opportunities for learners with additional learning needs, particularly those who might not otherwise have access to them. The memories and skills they gain from these exchanges stay with them long after the visit itself.”

Parents also highlighted the positive impact of the exchanges, describing them as once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that have created lasting memories and helped build confidence in their children.

Susana Galván, Executive Director of Taith, said: “It’s incredible to see the impact these exchanges are having at Canolfan Amanwy. For many of these pupils, this was their first opportunity to travel abroad, and experiences like this can play a vital role in building confidence, independence and a broader understanding of the world.

“Taith is designed to ensure that international opportunities are accessible to all learners, and this is a strong example of how those opportunities can make a lasting difference at a school and community level.”

Further information about the Taith programme is available on their site.