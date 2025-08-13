Welsh radio star urges young people to seek support ahead of results day

Aleighcia Scott, singer and BBC Radio Wales presenter, is fronting a campaign this summer to highlight the support and advice available to young people receiving their results.

With thousands of students set to receive their A-level, GCSE and vocational qualification results, Welsh Government is encouraging learners to contact Working Wales to explore the various options available to them after leaving school or college.

“When I was in school, I remember feeling that if I did badly in my exams then my whole life was over,” says Aleighcia. “There is so much pressure on young people nowadays, seeing what their friends are doing and comparing their achievements.

“Results day can be a particularly stressful or anxious time, especially if they’re not confident about their next steps. But I want them to know that whatever happens, there is support out there for them, they have choices, and it will be okay.”

Musician

After initially considering a career as a college teacher, Aleighcia decided to pursue her dream of becoming a musician following encouragement from her parents.

Aleighcia added: “You don’t have to have your life plan figured out by the time you leave school or college, even if it feels like everyone else does. There are so many different paths to get you where you want to go and finding something you love can take time.

“Music has always been my passion, but I didn’t know how to begin my career. My parents gave me the confidence to pursue my dreams.”

As part of the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, anyone aged between 16 and 24 can access help to find a place in education or training, secure a job, or start their own business.

Support is delivered through Working Wales, where young people can speak directly with a careers adviser for guidance tailored to their individual goals and circumstances.

Student finance

For those considering university, Wales offers a student finance system that helps learners from all backgrounds. Those who need it most receive the highest levels of non-repayable grant support, helping to remove financial barriers to higher education.

Wales also offers a wide range of opportunities to support young people’s ambitions – whether they’re aiming for university, college, or hands-on experience through apprenticeships.

India Skone, from Carmarthen, contacted Working Wales during her first year of sixth form after her mental health struggles began to impact her education.

India said: “I lost my Grandma unexpectedly and my grief had a huge impact on my mental health. I suffered from anxiety and lost all motivation to do well in education.”

After failing an exam and contemplating leaving sixth form, India reached a turning point.

She added: “I woke up one morning and realised how much I’d lost myself. It was at that moment I knew I wanted to make a change but didn’t know where to start, which is why I contacted Working Wales.”

Working Wales helped India identify her passions and understand what careers suited these. She is now combining her passions of politics and writing to pursue a career in journalism.

She concluded: “My confidence was at an all-time low but my careers adviser helped show me it was possible to turn my passions into a future career and gave me the confidence that I could achieve what I set my mind to.

“She helped me put a clear career path in place to help me reach my goals which has reignited my motivation and given me a renewed sense of purpose.”

India is currently awaiting her A-Level results and is hopeful she’ll secure the grades she needs to study journalism at Cardiff University.

Support

Nikki Lawrence, Chief Executive of Careers Wales, said: “India’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of seeking support, particularly at key moments like results day, when many young people can feel uncertain about their next steps.

“At Working Wales, we provide personalised careers advice and guidance that’s tailored to each individual’s needs. Whether it’s exploring education, training, or employment options, our advisers are here to offer practical support and help young people make informed decisions with confidence.

“Results day can be a daunting experience, but it’s important to remember that there’s no single path to success. Our team is ready to help young people find the route that’s right for them.”

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: “Young people like India show us what’s possible when passion meets opportunity. As thousands of young people across Wales receive their results, I want them to know that whatever those results show, their future remains bright and full of potential.

“Our Young Person’s Guarantee ensures that no one under 25 is left behind, because we know there are many different paths to success. Whether that’s continuing in education, starting an apprenticeship, finding employment, or starting your own business, we’re here to support every choice.

“Through Working Wales, a free service funded by Welsh Government, young people can access one-to-one careers advice tailored to their individual circumstances and aspirations. Because every young person deserves the chance to build a future that reflects who they are and what they want to achieve.”

For more information about the Young Person’s Guarantee, and how to access support around results, visit the Working Wales website to speak to an adviser via webchat or call free on 0800 028 4844.

