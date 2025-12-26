Welsh radiology nurse wins prestigious award

Ella Groves

A Welsh radiology nurse has received a prestigious award at this year’s Chief Nursing Officer’s Conference.

Angharad Hanbury, a Lead Radiology Nurse from Hwyel Dda University Health Board, has been awarded a Nursing Excellence Award presented by Sue Tranka, the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Wales.

The CNO Excellence Award is given to individuals within the midwifery and nursing profession who go “above and beyond their daily duties to provide outstanding care, leadership and inspiration.”

The award was presented at the recent conference held in Cardiff.

Sharon Daniel, Director of Nursing, Quality, and Patient Experience, said: “On behalf of the Health Board, I congratulate Angharad on this prestigious award and thank her for everything she has done and continues to do to improve patient care and services within radiology.”

Since taking on the role in 2023, Angharad has successfully arranged for radiology departments to be recognised as placements for student nurses, playing a pivotal role in the development of key clinical pathways and protocols.

She has also developed a pilot for a standardised approach to nursing documentation through the introduction of the radiology nurse record.

Ms Hanbury said: “I am incredibly grateful to be recognized for the work I have done, and will continue to work on radiology service improvements, alongside my radiology colleagues.”

Sarah Procter, Deputy Head of Radiology at the Health Board, added: “I am delighted that Angharad has received this award. She exemplifies the qualities of an exceptional nursing leader, and I am proud she has been recognized for all the work she has done for our patients, staff and the radiology service.”