Welsh railway station shortlisted for ‘World Cup of Stations’

Nation.Cymru Staff

A railway station in Wales has been named among 20 finalists in a competition to find Britain’s best station, following a community-led transformation featuring artwork created by local young people.

The 2026 World Cup of Stations from National Rail’s Rail Delivery Group is celebrating “The stations creating connections that matter”, recognising the work of station teams, volunteers and community partners in connecting people and places.

Following over 150 nominations from across Britain, a judging panel selected 20 stations whose stories show the difference they make to the people and communities they serve.

Among those shortlisted, Haverfordwest Railway Station was the only one from Wales, chosen as it “has brought young people, artists, community groups, public services and the railway together to reimagine the station through art.”

The art installations on Platform 2, funded through the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, were created by local young people, with other additional works from local artists.

The project aimed to make the station a more welcoming environment for passengers and visitors, while providing opportunities for young people to take part in meaningful creative activity.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, said: “It’s great to see art and culture brought to people as opposed to them actively seeking it out and we have a great tradition in Pembrokeshire of young people producing public art in this form.

“The fact that this is a wide-ranging partnership of groups only adds to the value of the project. I hope people take an opportunity to have a look at what has been created.”

In announcing the shortlist, Rail Delivery Group added: “The project gives young people a meaningful role in shaping a more welcoming gateway and strengthens confidence and connection across the town.”

Other shortlisted stations across Britain are:

Laindon, Basildon, Berney Arms and Leeds City in East Coast and the East Midlands area;

Kilmarnock, Saltcoats, Stow and Cardross in Scotland;

Banbury, Haltwhistle, Hindley and Irlam in the North West and West Midlands;

Brookwood, South Tottenham, St Pancras International and Bishopstone in the South; and,

Par, Crediton, and Yatton in Wales and the West area.

Dan Mann, co-CEO of Rail Delivery Group, said: “This competition is an opportunity to celebrate the wider impact of our railways. The stories behind this year’s shortlisted stations show how rail helps people and communities thrive.

“Whether opening up opportunities, supporting local projects or bringing people together, each of these stations is making a real difference.

“As we move towards a simpler, more joined-up railway through Great British Railways, these stations highlight the important role our railway plays in connecting people, places and communities.

“This is your chance to celebrate that work. Read the stories, get behind your favourite and help us crown this year’s champion.”

Alex Hynes, DFTO Chief Executive, added: “Our finalists demonstrate what a railway station actually means to those who use it, whether that’s unlocking opportunities, supporting local communities and businesses, or just being a place where people can meet to connect.”

Voting takes place online through the Rail Delivery Group’s site here from 00:01 on Monday 12 October to 23:59, Sunday 18 October.

On the evening of Wednesday 14 October, the leading station from each regional group will progress to the final stage, leaving five stations in the race for the crown.

The station receiving the most votes will be announced as the winner on Tuesday 20 October.

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