Welsh Reform leader backs MS handed speaking ban for immigration comments

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

The leader of Reform in Wales has said her party stands with a member who was banned from speaking in the Senedd after claiming white British people were being replaced in the UK.

Reform’s Joe Martin was handed the ban on Tuesday after his comments were described as “discriminatory” and “offensive” by the Llywydd (presiding officer), Huw Irranca-Davies.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Welsh leader Helen Jenner said “Reform stands with Joe Martin”, adding: “Freedom of speech must be protected at all costs.”

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Mr Martin, the MS for Caerdydd Penarth, said: “Can I have a statement from your Government on the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK?

“Because the scale of change has been breathtaking.

“Mass immigration and differing birth rates mean that, in just 37 years’ time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country.

“That change has already taken place in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton and Manchester, and I don’t want it to happen here.

“Indeed, at every opportunity, the majority of the electorate have wanted less immigration so that their nation can be preserved.

“A nation is not an economic zone, it’s not a hotel, and neither is it a charity.

“It’s a family, which is capable of absorbing people of all races if done at a sensible rate, but not if it’s replaced altogether.”

Welsh minister Heledd Fychan responded by asking for a ruling on whether the comments were in line with Senedd rules, adding: “We have a duty for every single member of our communities that we represent.

“I reject division and hate. We had a question earlier to the Prif Weinidog (First Minister) around antisemitism.

“We cannot differentiate between people of different religions, different sexuality, different skin colour.

“We are a Government for everyone here in Wales, we are supposed to be a Senedd for everyone here in Wales.

“I reject wholeheartedly the division that is spouted by those members.”

Later in the afternoon, Mr Irranca-Davies said he considered the comments made by Mr Martin to be “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

He said: “Whilst it is always possible to raise legitimate policy matters in relation to immigration in this Siambr, the focus of that contribution on race and ethnicity was clearly discriminatory, offensive, and detracted from the dignity of the Senedd.

“This is not the first time the member has pushed the boundaries in his contributions, and I have previously warned him about his conduct.

“Until I receive a clear indication that the member understands the boundaries of acceptable parliamentary conduct and apologises to the Siambr, we will not be calling the member to speak.”