Welsh Refugee Council urges Senedd candidates to be ‘honest’ when discussing asylum seekers

Emily Price

The Welsh Refugee Council has launched a thought-provoking social media campaign urging Senedd candidates to carefully consider the language they use when discussing asylum seekers and their rights.

The video posted to Facebook on Wednesday (April 15) features a group of friends in a pub chatting about asylum seekers that come to the UK.

A man can be seen holding up his phone to show the group a headline that reads: “Prime beach hotels housing migrants – Asylum Seasiders.”

The man tells the group that “thousands” of people seeking sanctuary are “coming in every week”.

A woman sitting at the table asks “really?” then uses her phone to search for how many asylum seekers live in Wales.

As of March 2024, there were around 2,800 asylum seekers receiving support in Wales.

The man continues telling the group that asylum seekers are put in four and five star hotels where they get access to gyms, jacuzzis and iPads.

The woman then searches on her phone for information about the support asylum seekers get in Wales.

The woman says: “£7 a day guys, for everything, food, clothes all of it.”

The man continues to tell the group further inaccurate facts about asylum seekers rights.

He tells the table that there are “no jobs” because asylum seekers are taking them with Welsh people left with “nothing”.

The woman can be seen searching on her phone: “Can asylum seekers work in the UK?”

‘Two minutes’

Looking at the answer, the woman says: “Really guys? They can’t even work – that’s the law. It took me two minutes – look.”

The advert ends with a message from the Welsh Refugee Council which states: “Two minutes. That’s all it took

“Ask your Senedd candidates to go behind the headlines.”

In a caption attached to the video on Facebook the council said: “Two minutes. That’s all it takes to go behind the headlines.

“Language shapes how we see and treat each other.

“When it spreads misinformation and hate, it’s sanctuary seekers and refugees who suffer.

“Your voice matters. Write to your Senedd candidates today to share why language around sanctuary matters and how Wales can lead the way.

“It starts with two minutes of your time.”

‘Evidence’

The Welsh Refugee Council is a national charity dedicated to supporting asylum seekers and refugees as they rebuild their lives in Wales.

The new social media campaign includes a link to the council’s page where voters can search for candidates standing in the May 7 Welsh election.

Users can then send an email directly to the candidates urging them to pledge to “lead conversations based on “honesty and evidence” using facts to “challenge misinformation”.

In the lead-up to the May 7 vote immigration has become a prominent and divisive talking point for Welsh parties.

This is despite the Welsh Government having no direct powers over immigration – these are reserved powers exclusively controlled by the UK Government in Westminster.

Reform Wales has made immigration a central focus of its campaign, frequently criticising Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour.

Ukraine

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said that immigration is not a “key issue” in the day-to-day lives of most Welsh voters.

The Welsh Conservatives have branded Plaid’s stance as “out of touch,” and argue that resources used for asylum seekers should instead be spent on Welsh people.

Welsh Labour continues to support its “Nation of Sanctuary” plan, which focuses on helping asylum seekers integrate into Welsh society.

The vast majority of the Welsh Government’s “Nation of Sanctuary” expenditure has gone to supporting Ukrainian refugees following Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Between 2019 and 2025, approximately 91% of the total £63.87m spent on the policy was used to support the Ukraine response.

Although immigration continues to dominate headlines, polling indicates that the cost of living and healthcare remain the top priorities for most voters in Wales.

‘Consequences’

Head of Communications, Policy, and Engagement at the Welsh Refugee Council, Athina Summerbell, said: “At the Welsh Refugee Council, we see how easily headlines become ‘facts’ in everyday conversation. It’s understandable. We are all busy, and we trust what we hear.

“But on issues like asylum, getting it wrong has real consequences for our communities and the choices made about them. Misinformation does not stay online. We see its real-world impact every day.

“The good news is that it only takes a moment to check. That’s why we have launched Behind the Headlines. Just two minutes to pause, look again, and get the fuller picture.

“Most people want to be fair, informed, and responsible in the views they hold.

“Communities deserve representatives who reflect that, taking the time to check before they share and leading with facts, not assumptions.

“It is a small step, but an important one. Because better decisions start with better information.”