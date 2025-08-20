Welsh region worst in England and Wales for premature cardiovascular deaths

Emily Price

New figures have revealed that people in some regions of Wales are almost three times more likely to die prematurely of cardiovascular disease compared to some regions in England.

The recent data published by the Office of National Statistics showed that the incidence rates for premature mortality due to cardiovascular disease between March 2021 and December 2023 in Blaenau Gwent was 140.79 per 100,000 people, compared to 50.34 in Richmond upon Thames in London.

Cardiovascular disease is any disease involving the heart or blood vessels including coronary artery diseases, heart failure and hypertensive heart disease.

It’s usually associated with a build-up of fatty deposits inside the arteries and an increased risk of blood clots.

Highest

Cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death and disability in the UK and is most common in people over 50 years old.

The new statistics showed that Blaenau Gwent has the second highest rates of premature mortality due to cardiovascular diseases of all local authority areas in England and Wales.

The area in the south-east of Wales has some of the highest rates of poverty and deprivation in the UK along with low levels of educational qualifications and low wages.

Plaid Cymru has accused the Welsh Government of allowing the NHS in Wales to fall to “the bottom of league tables and rankings” which is “costing lives”

Health spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor said that the statistics should “scare” the Labour administration into action.

Agenda

He said: “After 25 years of refusal from Labor to get to grips with the issues facing our NHS, we are constantly at the bottom of league tables and rankings.

“Once again today, we see Wales at the bottom of the pile – and it’s costing lives.

“Labour’s refusal to invest in the preventive agenda to stop people from getting sick, and their refusal to get to grips with the crises in our NHS is seriously letting the people of Wales down.

“The fact that a person from Blaenau Gwent is almost three times more likely to die early due to cardiovascular disease, should scare this Labour Government into action.”

He added: “The link between chronic illness and poverty is clearly highlighted in these statistics.

“Blaenau Gwent’s high poverty level exacerbates the poor health outcomes of the area – outcomes only worsened by UK Labour’s determination to push the people of Wales further into poverty through cruel cuts.

“Plaid Cymru are serious about creating a healthier Wales. Our credible plans to reduce waiting lists, invest in the preventive agenda, and reform our NHS for future generations will give our NHS the fresh start it desperately needs.”

‘Deprivation’

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are taking wide ranging action to tackle poverty and the causes of ill health.

“Addressing health inequalities, such as cardiovascular mortality rates, is a generational challenge and requires long-term efforts to tackle deprivation and population risk factors.

“We are working closely with the NHS in Wales to ensure people with cardiovascular risk factors or established disease receive appropriate clinical care.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

