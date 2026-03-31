Welsh rescue charity left to save four dogs “dumped in terrible condition”

Ella Groves

A Welsh animal charity has shared on their social media the upsetting story of four dogs who were dumped at Cardiff Dogs Home last week in terrible condition.

The Rescue Hotel shared the story of Jack, Daniel, Pina, and Colada, who were named by the charity, on their social media.

The four bulldogs, two male and two female, are suspected to be from the same litter and are all suffering from varying medical conditions.

They were reportedly found tied up by a member of the public but the charity said in the social media post that when the kennel staff attempted to put leads on the dogs they were terrified and unable to walk without panicking or choking themselves.

As such the charity shared that they suspect the four dogs have never been on leads or walked outside.

Jack, Daniel, and Pina are all suffering from cherry eye, a condition described by the Blue Cross as a common inherited condition that happens “when a dog’s tear gland in their third eyelid becomes swollen and red, and covers part of their eye.”

Pina is also suffering with an umbilical hernia and a skin infection whilst Colada has a cleft lip.

Each of the dogs required vet treatment and corrective surgery which fortunately could be received at the charity’s onsite Health Centre.

The Rescue Hotel shared in their social media post that cases of neglect like this leave them with large vet bills to cover and thanked their supporters for the donations that allow them to continue their work.

They said: “We are lucky to have our onsite Health Centre where our vet will be able to perform the surgeries that these dogs need, but this is still a large unexpected cost.

“Four stray dogs arriving at once also puts a lot of pressure on the kennel staff at a time where they are already looking after a large number of dogs.

“On the night that these dogs arrived, the kennels were already at capacity, but space had to be found for them. Two more stray dogs also arrived later that night.

“To have four dogs arrive in terrible condition at once is a large vet bill for us to cover, but thanks to your support and donations we can continue to fund these life changing surgeries. Every donation helps to change a dog’s future.”

While grateful for the ongoing work of The Rescue Hotel, commenters on the social media post expressed their frustration with the neglect and suffering so many animals face.

One commenter said: “Oh these poor babies ….humans have to be the worst species ….no words”.

Another added: “Aw bless them, some people don’t deserve to own dogs. Thank you for helping these little ones.”

As described on their website, The Rescue Hotel, is “a passionate, volunteer-led charity dedicated to supporting the dogs at Cardiff Dogs Home.”

The charity was founded in late 2019 by a small group of volunteers, with the mission of improving the lives of rescue dogs by providing essential care, funding vital resources, and ensuring they have the best possible chance of finding loving forever homes.

The charity has also been supported by a fair few famous faces throughout their journey including Lewis Capaldi, Fontaines D.C, Charlotte Church, and Sam Warburton.

You can find out more about the work of The Rescue Hotel on their website or Facebook. You can donate to the charity here.