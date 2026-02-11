Welsh researcher shortlisted for prestigious international science award

A Welsh researcher has been named as a finalist in the 2026 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists, becoming the first academic from Wales to be shortlisted for the prestigious international prize.

Dr Iestyn Woolway from Bangor University is one of nine UK finalists selected for the awards, which recognise outstanding early-career scientists working in the Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Physical Sciences and Engineering.

The awards are created by the Blavatnik Family Foundation and managed by the The New York Academy of Sciences.

Dr Woolway, a Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) Independent Research Fellow in the School of Ocean Sciences at Bangor University, was selected in recognition of his research into the impacts of climate change on lakes and freshwater ecosystems around the world.

An independent jury of expert scientists chose the finalists from a field of 91 nominees representing 46 universities and research institutions across the UK.

The panel cited Dr Woolway’s contribution to advancing understanding of how inland waters are responding to rapid global warming.

His research focuses on how rising air temperatures and shifting weather patterns are affecting lake temperatures, stratification and ice cover, with far-reaching implications for biodiversity, water quality and ecosystem health.

By combining satellite remote sensing with advanced climate modelling, Dr Woolway’s work has provided one of the most comprehensive global assessments of lake vulnerability to climate change.

Scientists say this research is increasingly important, as lakes and reservoirs provide drinking water, support fisheries and play a crucial role in regulating local and global climates. Changes in lake temperature and structure can have cascading effects on wildlife, water safety and carbon cycling.

Dr Woolway said: “I am honoured to be selected as a finalist for such a prestigious award alongside other leading researchers in the UK. As climate change reshapes our environment, it is more important than ever to deepen our understanding of freshwater ecosystems through rigorous research to safeguard the planet’s future.”

Now in its ninth year in the UK, the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists are the largest unrestricted prizes available to UK-based researchers aged 42 or under.

Organisers say the awards are designed to support ambitious, high-risk research and to raise the profile of early-career scientists whose work has the potential to transform society.

Sir Leonard Blavatnik, founder of Access Industries and the Blavatnik Family Foundation, said the awards were created to accelerate promising scientific discoveries. “The Awards honour outstanding early-career scientists and ensure that discoveries with the potential to dramatically improve society are recognised, supported and implemented,” he said.

Innovation

Professor Nicholas B. Dirks, President and Chief Executive of The New York Academy of Sciences, praised the finalists for their innovation. “Their research exemplifies the spirit of pushing boundaries and laying the foundations for discoveries that will transform lives for generations to come,” he said.

Since their launch, the Blavatnik Awards have awarded more than $20 million to over 500 scientists and engineers worldwide, with past recipients going on to found dozens of successful research-driven companies.

The winners of the 2026 awards will be announced at a gala dinner in London on Tuesday 24 February.

The ceremony will be hosted by Professor Deborah Prentice, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge. Three laureates will each receive an unrestricted £100,000 prize, while the remaining six finalists will be awarded £30,000.