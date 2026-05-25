Welsh researchers create biodegradable plastic from seaweed

Mark Mansfield

Welsh scientists have developed a new biodegradable plastic made from seaweed that could one day replace fossil fuel-based food packaging.

Researchers at Aberystwyth University say the material, created using seaweed extracts, could offer a more sustainable alternative to conventional plastic films widely used in the food industry.

The findings, published in the journal Algal Research, come amid growing concern over the environmental impact of plastic waste and pollution in the world’s oceans.

Academics at the university’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) have combined alginate – a natural extract from seaweed – with other biological compounds to create a stronger, more flexible material suitable for wrapping food.

The researchers said the resulting films are fully biodegradable and could help reduce dependence on plastics derived from fossil fuels.

According to the study, plastic films account for almost a third of the roughly 400 million tonnes of plastic produced globally each year.

Scientists also highlighted the impact plastic waste is having on marine ecosystems, with an estimated 15 billion kilograms of plastic entering the oceans annually.

The new material is produced by turning seaweed extracts into a powder which is mixed with water, heated and then formed into thin film sheets.

Researchers have been testing the material for durability, elasticity, water resistance and antibacterial qualities to assess whether it could work as a viable replacement for existing food packaging.

Dr Jessica Adams, from IBERS at Aberystwyth University, said the research demonstrated the potential of seaweed grown in UK waters to support more sustainable manufacturing.

“It is good news for the planet that seaweed grown in the UK can be used to create more sustainable plastics,” she said.

“Seaweed has so many special and unique properties, not least because films produced from alginate are completely biodegradable, making this a completely circular product.”

Valuable traits

She added: “Seaweed can be used to form thin, transparent plastic-like sheets that have many valuable traits, making them excellent candidates for replacing food wrapping.”

The study was led by PhD student Luke Barnett, who said interest in environmentally friendly packaging alternatives was increasing as concerns about plastic pollution continue to grow.

“While bioplastics have a long history, plastic packaging, including films, are now starting to shift to environmentally-friendly alternatives,” he said.

“These more natural sources for packaging will help reduce the effect plastic pollution is having on the environment.”

The research project was supported by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and food company Samworth Brothers Ltd.

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith, Executive Chair of the BBSRC, said bioscience research had an important role to play in tackling environmental challenges.

“This research shows how natural resources such as seaweed can inspire innovative alternatives to fossil-fuel derived plastics,” she said.

A spokesperson for Samworth Brothers said the project reflected the company’s commitment to reducing environmental impacts and supporting sustainable innovation in food production.