Welsh researchers land transformative grant to tackle heart disease

A new interdisciplinary network of leading clinicians, researchers, patients and innovators has secured landmark funding that will transform efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease across Wales.

The National Cardiovascular Research Network (NCRN) will join a £50 million UK-wide consortium dedicated to tackling inequalities in cardiovascular disease (CVD).

CVD contributes to a quarter of all deaths in the UK and around 400,000 people are living with it in Wales alone. But it does not affect everyone equally, and factors like race, gender or even living in rural or deprived communities can put you at a higher risk of getting the disease.

The NIHR Cardiovascular Disease Inequalities Challenge Consortium, in partnership with the British Heart Foundation, will focus on tackling inequalities in these higher risk groups. It also seeks to address inequalities in CVD outcomes between women and men.

As part of this initiative, the NCRN will use the funding to accelerate research and innovation for the awareness, detection and treatment of high blood pressure and cholesterol awareness and management, directly to the people of Wales.

NCRN co-lead Professor Christopher George, from Swansea University Medical School, said: “Cardiovascular disease is this nation’s biggest killer. This award, the first of its kind into Wales, reflects the strong confidence of the UK’s health research agency in the capabilities and expertise of researchers from Wales’ National Cardiovascular Research Network to make a real impact on the detection, treatment and prevention of high blood pressure and high cholesterol in the population.

“We are delighted to now form a core part of this UK-wide consortium focused on developing innovative and new strategies to tackle this major health problem. This funding is a huge boost to our work in this area and will benefit the people of Wales and beyond.”

With an already established cardiovascular network, including members across Wales’ universities, health boards, and charities and funded by British Heart Foundation and Health and Care Research Wales, the NCRN is uniquely positioned to lead and operationalise innovative, research led, transformative healthcare for the people of Wales.

Co-lead Professor Barry McDonnell, from Cardiff Metropolitan University, added: “We are extremely proud to be successful in becoming part of this landmark programme, funded by NIHR. Addressing inequalities in cardiovascular health here in Wales is a major strategic focus of our network. Working as part of this UK consortium and having the substantial funding will enable our teams to drive significant impact here in Wales and across the UK.”

