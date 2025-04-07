Welsh researchers saving Central American animals from electrocution

A number of daredevil animals have been showing off their highwire skills to researchers from University of South Wales (USW) as part of a project looking at ways to save them from fatal injuries.

And Megan Layton, a PhD student at USW, has captured some of their exploits on camera as part of her research into the impact of habitat fragmentation and deforestation on monkeys in Costa Rica.

Megan’s research is looking at an alarming trend which sees monkeys being electrocuted while using power lines to cross roads in the Central American country.

They are being built as human settlements expand into areas of land originally only inhabited by the animals, which mean they have to find ways to get across the busy highways without being hit by the traffic.

Previously, this meant they were using power lines to get across the roads, unknowingly sustaining fatal injuries when coming into contact with the electrical wires.

“As a way to combat these deaths, we have been exploring the installation of rope canopy bridges as a safer alternative for these animals,” Megan said.

“By using camera traps powered by solar panels, and which have SIM cards included to send the films directly to us, we have been able to carry out real-time monitoring of bridge usage.

“As well as being used by the monkeys, a number of other species use them to get safely from one side of the road to other, including opossums, squirrels, porcupines, and kinkajous – which are nocturnal, tree-dwelling mammals related to raccoons, known as honey bears.”

According to Megan’s preliminary research, the canopy bridges are effective in providing safe passage for various species and reduce the risk of electrocution.

“The study is also helping us understand the habitat preferences of these animals and is also contributing to broader conservation strategies.” she added.

“We also have support from Costa Rica’s conservation agency SINAC, which is part of the country’s Ministry of Environment and Energy; the Corredor Biológico Peninsular (CBP) group, which focuses on conservation and environmental education within the biological corridor; local electrical companies, which help with installing the bridges and camera traps; and Somos Congos, which is dedicated to protecting the endangered monkeys by attending to electrocutions and installing bridges.”

