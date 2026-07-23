Welsh researchers shape new guidance on housing safety in England

Martin Shipton

Researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University have played a leading role in shaping national changes to statutory guidance on housing safety in England.

New rules set to come into force this year will mark one of the most significant changes to housing safety standards in over two decades.

The researchers hope the new guidance will soon also be adopted in Wales.

A team led by Dr Henry Dawson has helped revise the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) – the legal framework used to assess risks in homes – following a UK Government-commissioned review. The updated guidance will influence how local authorities and housing providers across England assess conditions in social housing and the wider rental sector.

Cardiff Met researchers led the development of new operating guidance and scoring systems, drawing on national datasets, extensive literature reviews and wide stakeholder engagement.

Improvements in the new guidance include:

* Damp and mould growth and excess cold – strengthening how common housing hazards affecting health are assessed and prioritised;

* Fire and explosions safety – introducing updated guidance and a combined hazard approach to improve risk assessment;

* Indoor air quality and pollutants – bringing together risks such as carbon monoxide and other airborne hazards into clearer categories;

* Falls and accidents in the home – simplifying and refining how risks such as slips, trips and falls are evaluated;

* Domestic hygiene and sanitation – improving guidance on issues affecting infection risk, including waste, pests and food safety.

The changes simplify the system and make it easier for landlords, tenants and practitioners to understand, including:

* Replacing complex scoring bands with clear low, medium and high-risk categories;

* Introducing baseline indicators to support better assessment and compliance;

* Reducing the number of hazards through evidence-based reform;

* Producing clearer, more accessible guidance for housing professionals and residents

Dr Dawson said: “This has been a significant, collaborative effort to modernise how we assess housing conditions and risks. Our aim was to make the system more accessible, more transparent and ultimately more effective in protecting people’s health.

“By improving the clarity of the guidance and simplifying how risks are assessed, these changes will support better decision-making across the housing sector and help ensure safer homes for residents.”

Relevance

While the updated HHSRS guidance applies to England, the research has strong relevance for Wales, where improving housing quality, tackling damp and mould, and strengthening regulation remain key policy priorities.

The Cardiff Met team’s work contributes to the wider evidence base used by governments and housing bodies across the UK, supporting joined-up approaches to housing safety, public health and regulation.

Dr Dawson added: “Although this updated guidance is being implemented in England, the research is highly relevant to Wales. Housing conditions and their impact on health are shared challenges, and we hope this work will help inform policy and practice across the UK.”

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