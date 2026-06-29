Welsh researchers turn food waste into potential new source of Vitamin C

Mark Mansfield

Researchers in Wales are investigating whether waste from fruit and vegetable processing could be transformed into a new source of natural Vitamin C, in a project aimed at reducing food waste and cutting reliance on synthetic ingredients.

Scientists at Swansea University are working with Tenby-based nutrition company BIOVIT on the Innovate UK-backed project, which will explore whether vitamins and minerals can be recovered from agricultural and food-processing waste.

BIOVIT’s initial research suggests up to 60% of the vitamins and minerals contained in fruit and vegetable material are lost during processing, creating an opportunity to recover valuable nutrients that would otherwise go to waste.

The research is being led by Swansea University’s Natural Products BioHUB, with scientists developing extraction techniques that could pave the way for a commercially viable source of natural Vitamin C.

If successful, the project could help create new ingredients for food, drink and nutritional supplements while supporting Welsh Government ambitions to promote the circular economy, improve resource efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

The collaboration follows BIOVIT’s success at the 2026 IFE Manufacturing Ingredients Awards, where its Circular Vitamin C concept won both the Enabling Technologies for Ingredients award and the overall Innovation of the Year prize.

Dr Farooq Shah, Director of Swansea University’s Natural Products BioHUB, said the project aimed to turn a waste product into something of significant value.

“We’re taking something traditionally viewed as waste and exploring whether it can become part of the solution to some of the biggest challenges facing modern food systems.

“By connecting BIOVIT’s commercial ambition with Swansea University’s expertise in natural products, chemical process engineering, green chemistry and biotechnology, we can help turn food-processing waste into high-value ingredients with real-world applications.

“It is a strong example of how university and SME collaboration can support circular manufacturing, strengthen regional supply chains and help position Wales at the forefront of the green economy.”

BIOVIT founder and chief executive Ky Wright said most vitamin supplements still relied on synthetic ingredients.

“We’re on a mission to improve the health of people and the planet through natural vitamins and minerals.

“Most supplements and fortified foods still rely on artificial vitamins, often produced through synthetic processes. We believe there is a better way.

“Working with Swansea University gives us access to the research expertise needed to develop natural Vitamin C from fruit-processing waste. If successful, this project could help us create a new class of circular, clean-label ingredients for food, drink and supplement brands.”

Scientific innovation

Professor Chedly Tizaoui, of Swansea University’s Department of Chemical Engineering, said the research combined scientific innovation with practical commercial applications.

“What makes this project particularly compelling is the combination of scientific challenge and commercial relevance.

“It allows us to address a real-world problem rooted in local waste streams, while applying advanced chemical engineering principles and green extraction approaches to recover valuable micronutrients from fruit-processing residues.

“Our goal is to establish a robust, scalable route to natural Vitamin C that supports circular production and wider food innovation.”

The project is supported by Innovate UK through its Launchpad: Net Zero Industry, South West Wales collaborative research and development programme.