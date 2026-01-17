Welsh residents asked to log early spring sightings as UK warms up

As parts of Wales begin to warm up after the wintry cold-snap, citizen scientists across the country are being asked to keep a keen eye out for emerging signs of spring.

Any early sightings of daffodils, snowdrops and other spring indicators can be logged as part of an annual Signs of Spring survey.

The nationwide interactive survey was first launched in 2023 by leading environmental education charity the Field Studies Council in partnership with the Royal Society of Biology.

Members of the public are asked to record when they first see 10 different indicators of warmer weather, including snowdrops, daffodils, bumblebees, ladybirds, first cut of the lawn and dragonflies.

Last year, sightings of snowdrops topped the charts with 462 sightings, while bumblebees were second with 299 records.

Altogether, almost 2,000 sightings were recorded between January and mid-June, helping scientists to track seasonal changes and potential climate impacts.

The four weeks from February 16 to March 18 proved a springtime frenzy, as almost half of all observations were recorded during this period.

Dan Asaw, biodiversity training programme leader for the Field Studies Council, which operates outdoor education centres in Pembrokeshire, Port Talbot and Betws-y-Coed, said: “The results from this survey give us a real critical overview of the UK’s springtime biodiversity, and we have been blown away by the response from the public over the last two years.

“The more data we collect, the more informed our research is, and we already know that citizen scientists have an important part to play in our work, seeking out the first annual sightings of plants and insects.

“Absolutely anyone can get involved, from school children to pensioners – and it’s a great reason for more people to get outside and enjoy the natural world around them.

“Despite the recent snow and icy conditions, people have already started logging their sightings so we’re already off to a really great start.”

Susie Rabin, director of communications and public affairs at the RSB, said: “A great way to lift the spirits in the early months of the New Year is by getting outside to spot the first signs of spring, such as the first snowdrops, daffodils or bumblebees.

“It can be really uplifting to take note of what you see, whether you’re walking to your local shops, visiting your local park, or heading out further afield into the countryside. The data collected through the survey is invaluable for documenting the effects of climate change on the natural world around us year on year.”

Sightings can be logged through the Signs of Spring portal here.