Welsh resort to become winter wonderland with snow globe and Santa’s grotto

A Welsh holiday resort is preparing to transform into a festive wonderland, complete with a giant indoor snow globe, Santa’s grotto and a host of Christmas activities for families.

Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire will become a festive wonderland filled with elves, Santa experiences and seasonal surprises from 2 November to 3 January.

Christmasland aims to extend the magic of the season beyond a single day, giving children the chance to graduate from Elf School, visit Santa’s Lodge and enjoy Rudolph’s Breakfast Barn.

At the heart of the festivities, Bluestone’s Serendome will transform into a life-sized snow globe, where frosted trees and regular snow flurries bring the magic of Christmas to life.

Alongside the seasonal activities, families can stay in lodges and cottages, enjoy the ‘Elf’ Lagoon subtropical water park, unwind at the Well Spa and explore nearby Tenby, Narberth, St David’s and the wider Pembrokeshire coastline.

Rebecca Rigby, Managing Director at Bluestone National Park Resort, said: “Christmas is a special time of year at Bluestone and we love seeing the resort transformed for the festive season.

“From the Reindeer Village Light Show and the VR Sleigh Ride to the Jingle Jive end of stay party and our giant snow globe Serendome, we’ve created an experience that fully immerses families in the magic of Christmas.

“What makes it particularly special is that the festive spirit can be found across the entire resort. Whether guests are taking part in Christmas activities, enjoying time together in their lodge or exploring Pembrokeshire, there are festive touches and moments of magic around every corner.

“We wanted to give families the full Christmas experience, with plenty of complimentary festive activities included as part of their break. It’s all about spending quality time together, making magical memories and enjoying the excitement of Christmas in one special place.”

Activities included as part of every Christmas stay are the Jingle Jive to mark the end of the festive break, the daily Christmas Countdown, a Polar Postal in which Santa and his elves will collect letters to deliver to the North Pole, and the Reindeer Village Light Show.

Bookable activities include Frosty the Snowman’s interactive Christmas Show, opportunities to meet Santa at his lodge, and the Elf School Journey, where visitors can uncover the Master of Mischief who’s been causing chaos at this year’s House Games.