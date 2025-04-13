Welsh resort to offer UK’s first fossil fuel free holidays

Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire has made operational plans to become the first fossil fuel free family holiday park in the UK in 2025.

The resort will purchase solely renewable energy through its partnership with Ecotricity, a company specialising in green energy, supplemented by bioLPG in place of mains gas, hydrotreated vegetable oil in place of diesel and kerosene, and sunshine from its on-site solar park which powers a third of the resort’s annual electricity needs.

Bluestone has made continued efforts toward responsible fuel use since their Blue Lagoon Water Park became one of the world’s first to be heated without fossil fuels in 2008.

Renewable

Both Ecotricity and Bluestone National Park Resort were independently recognised by Which? in 2024 in their respective sectors: Ecotricity as one of the top three eco providers for energy and Bluestone as a top three holiday resort in the UK.

Their partnership supports Bluestone’s move to be fossil fuel free across all of its market-based purchased energy, and is on course for fulfilling its ambition to be fully fossil fuel free this year.

Environmental scientist, Marten Lewis, Bluestone’s Sustainability Director said: “Bluestone’s partnership with Ecotricity showcases there is another way forward and genuine synergy between our two companies realising our founders’ early visions.

‘Bluestone started its regenerative tourism movement back in 2004 when William McNamara wanted to do something different with his 500 acre dairy farm; he saw a way of transforming intensively farmed dairy pasture into a successful regenerative tourism piece with people and planet front and centre.

Regenerative

‘Supporting the local economy, the third sector, biodiversity, and more was all laid out in William’s visionary green book, the same year the UN coined the term ESG. There are similarities with Ecotricity founder’s story with a wind turbine, his caravan and a vision.”

Marten continues: “Our commitment to renewable energy projects extends beyond day to day operations. With our solar park at Bluestone we are collaborating with Swansea University on biodiversity projects over the coming decades, analysing the life of the site, and life at the site.”

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity said: “Big congrats to Bluestone. From ditching intensive farming in favour of regenerative tourism to building a new solar park. This is a holiday park that fits with our values.

‘I’m pleased Bluestone has chosen Ecotricity to provide the balance of green energy they need to go fossil free. We’re looking forward to helping them bring their green ambitions to life.”

Sustainability journey

In 2o24, Bluestone further reduced its reliance on fossil fuels with the switching on of its three-hectare 3.2 MW solar park, with surplus energy fed to the National Grid and increasing renewable energy in the local area.

Now, two external grounds maintenance contractors that work onsite daily have also transitioned to electric and HVO as fuels, maintaining a united front in what the resort calls its ‘sustainability journey’.

In ten years’ time Bluestone aims to be self-sufficient in terms of generating its own electricity on-site.

Find out more about Bluestone National Park Resort’s sustainability commitments through their site.

